UFC Perth: ‘Ulberg vs. Reyes’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
The Octagon returns to Australia for tonight’s UFC Perth event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg.

Reyes (15-4 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of first-round knockout again Nikita Krylov (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘The Devastator’ had defeated fellow former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (12-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past March, where he defeated former Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder Jan Blachowicz by way of unanimous decision. Prior to that victory, ‘Black Jag’ had defeated Volkan Oezdemir, also by decision.

UFC Perth is co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Jimmy Crute taking on Ivan Erslan.

Jimmy Crute

Crute (13-4-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission victory over Marcin Prachnio at UFC 318. Prior to that, ‘The Brute’ had gone 0-3-2 over his previous five Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Ivan Erslan (14-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions to Navajo Stirling and Ion Cutelaba.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Perth main card lineup is a welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

Matthews (22-7 MMA) most previously competed inside of the Octagon this past July, where he defeated Chidi Njokuani by first-round submission (see that here). Prior to that, the Aussie was coming off back-to-back decision wins over Francisco Prado and Phillip Rowe.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (30-13 MMA) was last seen in action one month ago, where he scored a TKO victory over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The win was preceded by back-to-back stoppage losses against Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

The featured prelim of UFC Perth showcases a collision of light heavyweights as Navajo Stirling takes on Rodolfo Bellato.

Stirling (7-0 MMA) currently boasts an undefeated professional record, with his two most recent wins coming under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) will be looking to earn his first win since December of 2023 this evening in Perth. ‘The Traitor’ is coming off a no-contest with Paul Craig which was preceded by a majority draw against Jimmy Crute.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Perth Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes –

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan –

145 lbs.: Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras –

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny –

155 lbs.: Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell –

UFC Perth Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato –

185 lbs.: Andre Petroski vs. Cam Rowston –

155 lbs.: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya –

145 lbs.: Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa –

135 lbs.: Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina –

265 lbs.: Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison – Pericic def. Ellison via KO (punches) at 1:55 of Round 1

115 lbs.: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara – Thainara def. Lookboonmee by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s light heavyweight main event between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg?

