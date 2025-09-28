UFC Perth Results: Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the light heavyweight main event between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg.

Reyes (15-5 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of first-round knockout again Nikita Krylov (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘The Devastator’ had defeated fellow former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (13-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past March, where he defeated former Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder Jan Blachowicz by way of unanimous decision. Prior to that victory, ‘Black Jag’ had defeated Volkan Oezdemir, also by decision.

Tonight’s UFC Perth main event did not make it out of the opening round. Carlos Ulberg was able to connect with a check right hook in the final minute which sent Dominick Reyes crashing to the canvas. From there, ‘Black Jag’ followed up with a huge right hand on the ground that sent ‘The Devastator’ into the shadow realm. It was a statement win for Ulberg, one which now has many fans and analysts calling for him to receive a title shot next time out.

CARLOS ULBERG KNOCKS OUT DOMINICK REYES IN THE FIRST ROUND!!!! WOOWWWW #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/9PP7faHXAD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 28, 2025

Official UFC Perth Results: Carlos Ulberg def. Dominick Reyes via KO (punch) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Ulberg fight next following his knockout victory over Reyes this evening in Australia?