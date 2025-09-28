UFC Perth Results: Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, UFC Perth, KO, Results, UFC

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the light heavyweight main event between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg.

Reyes (15-5 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of first-round knockout again Nikita Krylov (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘The Devastator’ had defeated fellow former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (13-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past March, where he defeated former Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder Jan Blachowicz by way of unanimous decision. Prior to that victory, ‘Black Jag’ had defeated Volkan Oezdemir, also by decision.

Tonight’s UFC Perth main event did not make it out of the opening round. Carlos Ulberg was able to connect with a check right hook in the final minute which sent Dominick Reyes crashing to the canvas. From there, ‘Black Jag’ followed up with a huge right hand on the ground that sent ‘The Devastator’ into the shadow realm. It was a statement win for Ulberg, one which now has many fans and analysts calling for him to receive a title shot next time out.

Official UFC Perth Results: Carlos Ulberg def. Dominick Reyes via KO (punch) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Ulberg fight next following his knockout victory over Reyes this evening in Australia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Ulberg dominick reyes UFC UFC Perth

Related

Jimmy Crute

UFC Perth Results: Jimmy Crute submits Ivan Erslan (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Wanderlei Silva, UFC, KO, PRIDE
Wanderlei Silva

Video | Wanderlei Silva brutally KO'd during post-fight brawl at Spaten Fight Night 2

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

Former PRIDE champion and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva was knocked out cold during a wild post-fight brawl this evening.

Neil Magny, UFC Perth, Pros react, UFC
Neil Magny

Pros react after Neil Magny submits Jake Matthews at UFC Perth

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Perth main card lineup featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

Neil Magny
Neil Magny

UFC Perth Results: Neil Magny stops Jake Matthews (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

Navajo Stirling, UFC Perth, Results, UFC
Rodolfo Bellato

UFC Perth Results: Navajo Stirling defeats Rodolfo Bellato (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the featured prelim between Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato.

UFC Perth, Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, Results, UFC

UFC Perth: ‘Ulberg vs. Reyes’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev is more intrigued by UFC Perth headliner than key UFC 320 bout

Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev lords over the UFC light heavyweight division, and while his next challenger is locked in, he does have a clear interest in a pair of upcoming high-stakes clashes at 205 pounds. Ankalaev will defend his belt against the man he claimed it from, Alex Pereira, in the headliner of UFC 320 on October 4th.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser
UFC

Tom Aspinall will get a "spectacular win and finish" over Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, says Martin Buday

Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025

Tom Aspinall prepares to defend his crown against Ciryl Gane next month, and a frequent training partner of the former has weighed in on the bout. Aspinall aims to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against a former interim champion in Gane at UFC 321 on October 25th.

Alexander Volkanovski press conference
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski suggests next UFC fight won't happen until 2026, Lerone Murphy reacts

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s 2025 schedule inside the Octagon may have ended back in April.

Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shares grim outlook for Dricus du Plessis' chances of avenging loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Joe Rogan isn’t sold on things being much different if Dricus du Plessis ever gets a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev.