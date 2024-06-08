UFC Louisville: ‘Cannonier vs. Imavov’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Kentucky for tonight’s UFC Louisville event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

Cannonier (17-6 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori in his most recent efforts. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will be looking to reenter title contention with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA) last fought and defeated Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) this past February by majority decision. ‘The Sniper’ has gone 3-1-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

UFC Louisville is co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup featuring Dustin Jacoby taking on former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA) will be looking to get back into the win column after his most recent loss to Alonzo Menifield (15-4 MMA) last December at UFC 296. ‘The Hanyak’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) will be looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when he takes to the cage this evening. ‘The Dominator’ has been knocked out in his past three fights, suffering losses to Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka and Ryan Spann during that stretch.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Louisville Main Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185) –

Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (205) –

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136) –

Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5) –

Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Zach Reese (185) –

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Puna Soriano (171) –

UFC Louisville Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Carlos Prates (169.5) vs. Charlie Radtke (171) –

Jesse Butler (136) vs. Brad Katona (136) –

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126) –

John Castaneda (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (135.25) –

Denise Gomes (116) vs. Eduarda Moura (116.5)* – Gomes def. Moura by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Taylor Lapilus (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75) – Lapilus def. Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rayanne Amanda (116) vs. Puja Tomar (116) – Tomar def. Amanda by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

