UFC Louisville: ‘Cannonier vs. Imavov’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

The Octagon returns to Kentucky for tonight’s UFC Louisville event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC Louisville, Results, UFC, Jared Cannonier, Nassourdine Imavov

Cannonier (17-6 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori in his most recent efforts. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will be looking to reenter title contention with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA) last fought and defeated Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) this past February by majority decision. ‘The Sniper’ has gone 3-1-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

UFC Louisville is co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup featuring Dustin Jacoby taking on former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA) will be looking to get back into the win column after his most recent loss to Alonzo Menifield (15-4 MMA) last December at UFC 296. ‘The Hanyak’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) will be looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when he takes to the cage this evening. ‘The Dominator’ has been knocked out in his past three fights, suffering losses to Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka and Ryan Spann during that stretch.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Louisville Main Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185) –

Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (205) –

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136) –

Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5) –

Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Zach Reese (185) –

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Puna Soriano (171) –

UFC Louisville Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Carlos Prates (169.5) vs. Charlie Radtke (171) –

Jesse Butler (136) vs. Brad Katona (136) –

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126) –

John Castaneda (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (135.25) –

Denise Gomes (116) vs. Eduarda Moura (116.5)– Gomes def. Moura by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Taylor Lapilus (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75) – Lapilus def. Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rayanne Amanda (116) vs. Puja Tomar (116) – Tomar def. Amanda by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Louisville main event between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov?

Related

Sean Strickland, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Sean O’Malley praises Sean Strickland for his win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “His style is so sweet”

Susan Cox - June 7, 2024
UFC Louisville, Results, UFC, Jared Cannonier, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Louisville: ‘Cannonier vs. Imavov’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Misses Weight

Susan Cox - June 7, 2024

The UFC Louisville Weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 7th at the UFC host hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sean Strickland, Jon Anik, UFC, Career Change, MMA Fans
UFC

Sean Strickland confirms plans to wait for the next title shot following endorsement from Jon Anik: “I’ll be waiting”

Susan Cox - June 7, 2024

Sean Strickland has confirmed he plans to wait for the next title shot following an endorsement from Jon Anik.

John Castaneda
UFC

John Castaneda vows to submit Daniel Marcos at UFC Louisville: "Peru doesn't have good wrestling"

Cole Shelton - June 7, 2024

John Castaneda was hoping to return much sooner but he’s glad he’s getting a good opponent at UFC Louisville.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler assures Conor McGregor main event is "on" despite recent UFC 303 uncertainty

Curtis Calhoun - June 7, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler quelled some fears of his upcoming Conor McGregor fight not coming to fruition on June 29th.

Leon Edwards, Michael 'Venom' Page, Ian Garry

Leon Edwards predicts pivotal Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Ian Machado Garry UFC 303 clash

Curtis Calhoun - June 7, 2024
Diego Lopes, Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes bashes Movsar Evloev after featherweight's open invitation to top contenders

Curtis Calhoun - June 7, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes ripped Movsar Evloev after ignoring his recent rematch callouts.

Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Luke Rockhold rips into 'f*cking actor' Sean Strickland: "You ain't going to fight to the death"

Josh Evanoff - June 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has nothing but disdain for Sean Strickland.

Conor McGregor sparring
UFC

WATCH | Conor McGregor releases sparring footage days after mysterious UFC 303 press conference cancelation

Josh Evanoff - June 7, 2024

Conor McGregor is still training despite a lot of mystery around his UFC 303 return.

Alex Pereira and Tai Tuivasa
UFC

WATCH | Alex Pereira spars with UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa

Cole Shelton - June 7, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was sparring with heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.