UFC Louisville Results: Nassourdine Imavov TKO’s Jared Cannonier (Video)

By Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Louisville results, including the middleweight main event between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC

Cannonier (17-6 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori in his most recent efforts. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will be looking to reenter title contention with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA) last fought and defeated Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) this past February by majority decision. ‘The Sniper’ has gone 3-1-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Tonight’s UFC Louisville main event resulted in a controversial fourth-round stoppage win for Nassourdine Imavov. The fight itself started with a strong opening round for Jared Cannonier, who seemingly landed his strikes at will in the opening five minutes. However, rounds two and three proved to be closely contested frames and heading into the fourth round it was anyone’s guess who was actually up on the judges’ scorecards. Then, in round four, Imavov was able to rock ‘The Killa Gorilla’ with a right hook and began to unload another combination. That prompted the referee to step in and call the fight off. Cannonier was not happy with the stoppage and likely has a good reason to be upset.

Official UFC Louisville Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier via TKO at 1:34 of Round 4

Who would you like to see Imavov fight next following his TKO victory over Cannonier this evening in Kentucky?

