UFC Louisville Results: Raul Rosas Jr. stops Ricky Turcios in Round 2 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Louisville results, including the bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios.

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC Noche, Results

Rosas Jr. (9-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past September, where he earned a first-round TKO victory over Terrence Mitchell. ‘El Nino Problema’ has gone 2-1 since joining the UFC ranks, with his lone career loss coming to Christian Rodriguez by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Ricky Turcios (11-4 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since November of 2022, where he scored a split decision win over Kevin Natividad. Like his opponent, ‘Pretty Ricky’ has gone 2-1 thus far in his UFC career.

Round one of this men’s bantamweight bout begins and Turcios fakes the glove touch and opens with a pair of kicks. Turcios lands a hard leg kick. Raul Rosas Jr. changes levels and scores a double leg takedown against the fence. Rosas is trying to pull Turcios away from the fence. Turcios is firing off punches from his back. Rosas moves to side control. He lands some knees to the body. Turcios is doing a good job of preventing Rosas from getting any submissions from top position. The Mexican lands some nice punches. Turcios scrambles and is able to get back to his feet. Rosas picks him up and takes him down. Turcios gets up, but he can’t shake Rosas off. Raul Rosas Jr. drags him back down again and takes on his back. Turcios reverses the position. He sinks in both hook and rolls Rosas over. He goes for a rear naked choke. It’s close, but Rosas survives and then spins back into top position. He takes the back and goes for a choke. Ricky Turcios is able to defend before the horn sounds to end the round.

Round two begins and Rosas lands a nice standing knee and then gets the takedown. Raul Rosas Jr. with some good ground and pound. Turcios scrambles back up to his feet, but Rosas sticks on his back and weighs him down. Rosas works for a rear naked choke. He locks in a body triangle. He goes for the choke, again. This time it’s much tighter. Rosas is squeezing as hard as he can. He gets under the chin and Turcios taps out.

Official UFC Louisville Results: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Who would you like to see ___ fight next following his ___ victory over ___ this evening in Kentucky?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Raul Rosas Jr. UFC UFC Louisville

