Kamaru Usman turns down Jan Blachowicz’s callout: “That fight makes absolutely no sense”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is backing away from a potential Jan Blachowicz fight.

A bout between ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and the former light-heavyweight champion has been discussed before. In 2022, Kamaru Usman, and his longtime friend Israel Adesanya, dominated welterweight and middleweight respectively. However, the 170-pound champion wanted a shot at double-champion status.

As a result, Kamaru Usman targeted a potential fight with then-champion Jan Blachowicz. The Polish fighter welcomed the challenge, and the two once had a face-off backstage. Ultimately, the plans were blown up after Usman was upset by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 in August 2022. However, the potential fight was revived recently.

Speaking on his podcast alongside Henry Cejudo earlier this month, Kamaru Usman reflected on talks with Jan Blachowicz. There, the welterweight contender stated that he was serious about moving to light-heavyweight. He also stated that he was confident that he could defeat Blachowicz, and win a second UFC title.

If you still feel the same about it @USMAN84kg, let’s go. I will be ready. https://t.co/hiYf2MvhtK — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 25, 2024

Kamaru Usman rejects fight with UFC light-heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz

After Kamaru Usman’s comments, Jan Blachowicz showed interest in facing the welterweight on X. However, it appears that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has had a change of heart. On a recent edition of his ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast, Usman backtracked a little bit, stating that the bout with Blachowicz does nothing for him.

“Then, when he was champion, I liked the matchup because it made [sense] and we were fighting for something.” Kamaru Usman stated, referring to Blachowicz. “Listen, I respect each and every UFC fighter that steps in there. Even with Jan Blachowicz, the original Polish power, big respect for Jan. But, I thought that matchup favored me.”

He continued, “I wanted that matchup when Jan Blachowicz was the champion and I was the champion. I am no longer the champion and he’s no longer the champion. So that fight makes absolutely no sense, it does nothing for me. If I go up there and beat Jan Blachowicz, what does that do for me? Nothing. It’s just another paycheck. So, Jan, big respect, you’re a big strong tough guy. I will happily decline at this moment.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC welterweight champion? Do you want to see Kamaru Usman vs. Jan Blachowicz?