Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield set to main event UFC Edmonton, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Romanov announced as co-headliner

Rose Namajnas vs. Erin Blanchfield will be the main event at UFC Edmonton, with the co-main featuring Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Romanov.

The UFC will be back in Canada with UFC Edmonton which will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Jed I. Goodman posted the news to ‘X‘ with a video of Dana White sharing the news with Sportsnet:

Dana White tells Sportsnet the UFC is going to Edmonton on November 2. Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield Co-main: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexandr Romanovpic.twitter.com/xAQrQLOSCD — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 15, 2024

UFC CEO White stated in the video:

“We’re going back to Canada. I want to get back to a regular schedule back up in Canada like we used to.”

A flyweight clash between Erin Blanchfield (12-2 MMA) vs. Rose Namajunas (13-6 MMA) will serve as the main event for UFC Edmonton.

Blanchfield will be looking to get back in the win column after falling to defeat against Manon Fiorot (12-1 MMA) this past March.

Namajunas will be coming into the November bout with 2 consecutive wins in the Octagon, defeating Amanda Ribas (12-5 MMA) and Tracy Cortez (11-2 MMA) respectively.

The co-main event of UFC Edmonton will feature Derrick Lewis (28-12 MMA) vs. Alexander Romanov (17-3 MMA) at heavyweight.

Lewis has only had 2 wins in his last 6 fights, most recently defeating Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2 MMA) this past May by TKO.

Romanov has won 1 of his last 4 fights in the cage, losing this past June to Jailton Almeida (21-3 MMA) by submission.

Also included in the announcement are the following four bouts, which include four Canadian fighters:

Ariane da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (St. Catharines, Ont.)

Marc-Andre Barriault (Gatineau, Quebec) vs. Dustin Stolzfus

Jamey-Lyn Horth (Squamish, B.C.) vs. Ivana Petrovic

Chad Anheliger (Calgary, AB) vs. Cody Gibson

Edmonton has previously hosted two UFC events at Rogers Place, including UFC 240 in 2019 and UFC 215 in 2017.

Tickets for UFC Edmonton will go on sale in September.

Are you excited to see the UFC back in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!