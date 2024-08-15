Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield set to main event UFC Edmonton, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Romanov announced as co-headliner

By Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Rose Namajnas vs. Erin Blanchfield will be the main event at UFC Edmonton, with the co-main featuring Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Romanov.

Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield, UFC Edmonton, UFC

The UFC will be back in Canada with UFC Edmonton which will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Jed I. Goodman posted the news to ‘X‘ with a video of Dana White sharing the news with Sportsnet:

“Dana White tells Sportsnet the UFC is going to Edmonton on November 2. Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield Co-main: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexandr Romanov”

UFC CEO White stated in the video:

“We’re going back to Canada. I want to get back to a regular schedule back up in Canada like we used to.”

A flyweight clash between Erin Blanchfield (12-2 MMA) vs. Rose Namajunas (13-6 MMA) will serve as the main event for UFC Edmonton.

Blanchfield will be looking to get back in the win column after falling to defeat against Manon Fiorot (12-1 MMA) this past March.

Namajunas will be coming into the November bout with 2 consecutive wins in the Octagon, defeating Amanda Ribas (12-5 MMA) and Tracy Cortez (11-2 MMA) respectively.

The co-main event of UFC Edmonton will feature Derrick Lewis (28-12 MMA) vs. Alexander Romanov (17-3 MMA) at heavyweight.

Lewis has only had 2 wins in his last 6 fights, most recently defeating Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2 MMA) this past May by TKO.

Romanov has won 1 of his last 4 fights in the cage, losing this past June to Jailton Almeida (21-3 MMA) by submission.

Also included in the announcement are the following four bouts, which include four Canadian fighters:

  • Ariane da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (St. Catharines, Ont.)
  • Marc-Andre Barriault (Gatineau, Quebec) vs. Dustin Stolzfus
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth (Squamish, B.C.) vs. Ivana Petrovic
  • Chad Anheliger (Calgary, AB) vs. Cody Gibson

Edmonton has previously hosted two UFC events at Rogers Place, including UFC 240 in 2019 and UFC 215 in 2017.

Tickets for UFC Edmonton will go on sale in September.

Are you excited to see the UFC back in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Erin Blanchfield Rose Namajunas UFC UFC Edmonton

Related

Dana White and The Sphere

Dana White reveals new details for UFC's huge debut event at the Sphere

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024
Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Michael Page shares bold prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight at UFC 305

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC star Michael Page has given his prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White explains why Paddy Pimblett reminds him of a young Conor McGregor: “They just keep sticking it to everybody”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why Paddy Pimblett genuinely reminds him of a young Conor McGregor.

Darren Till
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reacts after former opponent Darren Till sends advice to Israel Adesanya: “Why didn’t you do anything about it?”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has reacted to former foe Darren Till offering Israel Adesanya some advice.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Aljamain Sterling speaks up after Sean Strickland accuses his manager of sexual misconduct

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is the first big-name fighter to speak out publically after his manager, Tiki Ghosn, was accused of sexual misconduct by Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares violent intentions for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305: "I’m just prepared to kill this guy"

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024
Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya unloads on Dana White in heated rant: "When a guy slaps his wife in public..."

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White in a heated rant.

Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Kai Kara-France tears down Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: “You’re in the wrong sport!”

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France believes Muhammad Mokaev got what he deserved after recently being cut by the promotion.

Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya frustrated by the UFC's attempt to erase Francis Ngannou from their history: "It's silly!"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It appears that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unhappy with the UFC’s erasure of Francis Ngannou.

Dricus du Plessis

Dana White vows to bring UFC to South Africa if Dricus du Plessis defeats Israel Adesanya: "Obviously we'll do it"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

If Dricus du Plessis can defeat Israel Adesanya, Dana White will make UFC South Africa happen.