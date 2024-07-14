Pros react after Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Tonight’s UFC Denver event was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Namajunas (13-6 MMA) was originally slated to collide with Maycee Barber in tonight’s event headliner, but ‘The Future’ was forced to withdraw from the contest and was later replaced by Cortez.

‘Thug Rose’ had last competed in March of this year, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Ribas. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former strawweight queen, as Namajunas had previously suffered setbacks to Manon Fiorot and Carla Esparza respectively.

Meanwhile, Tracy Cortez (11-2 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Denver main event sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicius in September of last year. The 30-year-old had won all five of her previous Octagon appearances by way of decision ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Namajunas vs. Cortez’ bout resulted in a dominant performance from Rose Namajunas. While Tracy Cortez showed a ton of heart and resilience, she was no match for the former strawweight champion. ‘Thug’ scored a knockdown in the opening frame and was able to get dominant positions on the ground in the latter rounds, seemingly cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas def. Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs. Cortez’ below:

Rose knocked her eyelashes right off! — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) July 14, 2024

She literally punched her eyelash off! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 14, 2024

Rose looks like Mayweather in there with the vision and movement. #UFCDenver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 14, 2024

Many of us do… I’ve just never seen a whole ass set knocked off like that 😆 https://t.co/ykd3yCp8dB — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) July 14, 2024

That was a super slick move by Rose to take the back. #UFCDenver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 14, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Rose Namajunas defeating Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver:

Rose will get the nod on the scorecards, but kudos to Cortez for a spirited performance in the later rounds. Her cardio held up and she refused to quit on herself. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 14, 2024

Great fight. Rose takes this with a late Cortez rally. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 14, 2024

Great show of heart from @TracyCortezmma! Looking forward to the next one 🤙🏽 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 14, 2024

Who would you like to see Rose Namajunas fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez this evening in Colorado?