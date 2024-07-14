Pros react after Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

By Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver event was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Namajunas (13-6 MMA) was originally slated to collide with Maycee Barber in tonight’s event headliner, but ‘The Future’ was forced to withdraw from the contest and was later replaced by Cortez.

‘Thug Rose’ had last competed in March of this year, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Ribas. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former strawweight queen, as Namajunas had previously suffered setbacks to Manon Fiorot and Carla Esparza respectively.

Meanwhile, Tracy Cortez (11-2 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Denver main event sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicius in September of last year. The 30-year-old had won all five of her previous Octagon appearances by way of decision ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Namajunas vs. Cortez’ bout resulted in a dominant performance from Rose Namajunas. While Tracy Cortez showed a ton of heart and resilience, she was no match for the former strawweight champion. ‘Thug’ scored a knockdown in the opening frame and was able to get dominant positions on the ground in the latter rounds, seemingly cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas def. Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs. Cortez’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Rose Namajunas defeating Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver:

Who would you like to see Rose Namajunas fight next following her unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez this evening in Colorado?

