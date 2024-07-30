The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings see Belal Muhammad debut at #6, with Tom Aspinall moving up to #9

By Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings have been released with Belal Muhammad debuting at #6 and Tom Aspinall moving up to #9.

Belal Muhammad

Following UFC 304 this past weekend, Saturday July 27th, the P4P rankings have been adjusted.

The main event at UFC 304 featured a welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) and Belal Muhammad (24-3 MMA). The result was a unanimous decision victory for ‘Remember the Name’ crowning him the new UFC welterweight champion.

The co-main event saw interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA) taking on Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) in a heavyweight bout. It was Apsinall defeating Blaydes by KO at 1:00 of Round 1.

Commentator John Morgan posted the updated P4P rankings to ‘X‘:

“Pound-for-pound rankings updates following #UFC304:”

  • Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) debuts on the list at No. 6, with Leon Edwards falling to No. 7
  • Tom @Aspinall MMA moves up two spots to No. 9
  • Aljamain Sterling departs list

The Official Updated UFC P4P Rankings:

  1. Islam Makhachev
  2. Alex Pereira
  3. Jon Jones
  4. Ilia Topuria +1
  5. Sean O’Malley +1
  6. Belal Muhammad NR
  7. Leon Edwards -3
  8. Alexander Volkanovski -1
  9. Tom Aspinall +2
  10. Max Holloway -2
  11. Dricus Du Plessis -2
  12. Alexandre Pantoja -2
  13. Israel Adesanya -1
  14. Sean Strickland
  15. Charles Oliveira  -2

(+/- = movement in rankings, NR = previously not ranked)

The official UFC rankings are compiled as follows:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

What do you think of the recent shakeup of pound-for-pound rankings? Do you agree with Belal Muhammad being listed ahead of Tom Aspinall?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Robelis Despaigne

Robelis Despaigne booked for October UFC return against former NFL player Austen Lane

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024
Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a “foregone conclusion” that Tom Aspinall beats Jon Jones: “He can never been counted out from a fight”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a ‘foregone conclusion’ that Tom Aspinall would beat Jon Jones in a potential title unification bout.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the idea that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could both retire following UFC 309.

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s triumph at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Report | Muhammad Mokaev attempted to negotiate with PFL well before final fight of UFC contract: “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC’s final straw with Muhammad Mokaev was reportedly his attempt to negotiate with PFL prior to the final fight on his contract.

Belal Muhammad

Watch | Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “Most boring champion ever”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024
Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Curtis Blaydes

What's next for the stars of UFC 304?

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

The UFC was in Manchester, England on Saturday for a solid UFC 304 card, that saw an undisputed and an interim title on the line.

Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape alleges Muhammad Mokaev tapped to a guillotine in UFC 304 fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape feels he should’ve been awarded a submission win over Muhammad Mokaev.

Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen explains why Sean O'Malley fight will be a "tough one" for Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Cory Sandhagen believes Merab Dvalishvili will have his hands full against Sean O’Malley.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards
UFC

Belal Muhammad declares himself the "Best boxer in MMA" after UFC 304 title win

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad feels he earned more than a world championship against Leon Edwards.