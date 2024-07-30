The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings see Belal Muhammad debut at #6, with Tom Aspinall moving up to #9

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings have been released with Belal Muhammad debuting at #6 and Tom Aspinall moving up to #9.

Following UFC 304 this past weekend, Saturday July 27th, the P4P rankings have been adjusted.

The main event at UFC 304 featured a welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) and Belal Muhammad (24-3 MMA). The result was a unanimous decision victory for ‘Remember the Name’ crowning him the new UFC welterweight champion.

The co-main event saw interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA) taking on Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) in a heavyweight bout. It was Apsinall defeating Blaydes by KO at 1:00 of Round 1.

Commentator John Morgan posted the updated P4P rankings to ‘X‘:

The Official Updated UFC P4P Rankings:

Islam Makhachev Alex Pereira Jon Jones Ilia Topuria +1 Sean O’Malley +1 Belal Muhammad NR Leon Edwards -3 Alexander Volkanovski -1 Tom Aspinall +2 Max Holloway -2 Dricus Du Plessis -2 Alexandre Pantoja -2 Israel Adesanya -1 Sean Strickland Charles Oliveira -2

(+/- = movement in rankings, NR = previously not ranked)

The official UFC rankings are compiled as follows:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

What do you think of the recent shakeup of pound-for-pound rankings? Do you agree with Belal Muhammad being listed ahead of Tom Aspinall?

