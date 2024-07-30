The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings see Belal Muhammad debut at #6, with Tom Aspinall moving up to #9
The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings have been released with Belal Muhammad debuting at #6 and Tom Aspinall moving up to #9.
Following UFC 304 this past weekend, Saturday July 27th, the P4P rankings have been adjusted.
The main event at UFC 304 featured a welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) and Belal Muhammad (24-3 MMA). The result was a unanimous decision victory for ‘Remember the Name’ crowning him the new UFC welterweight champion.
The co-main event saw interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA) taking on Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) in a heavyweight bout. It was Apsinall defeating Blaydes by KO at 1:00 of Round 1.
Commentator John Morgan posted the updated P4P rankings to ‘X‘:
Pound-for-pound rankings updates following #UFC304:
• Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) debuts on the list at No. 6, with Leon Edwards falling to No. 7.
• Tom @AspinallMMA moves up two spots to No. 9.
• Aljamain Sterling departs list.
Updated WW, HW rankings attached, as well. pic.twitter.com/9YEMQddjSz
— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) July 30, 2024
The Official Updated UFC P4P Rankings:
- Islam Makhachev
- Alex Pereira
- Jon Jones
- Ilia Topuria +1
- Sean O’Malley +1
- Belal Muhammad NR
- Leon Edwards -3
- Alexander Volkanovski -1
- Tom Aspinall +2
- Max Holloway -2
- Dricus Du Plessis -2
- Alexandre Pantoja -2
- Israel Adesanya -1
- Sean Strickland
- Charles Oliveira -2
(+/- = movement in rankings, NR = previously not ranked)
The official UFC rankings are compiled as follows:
Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.
