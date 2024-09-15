UFC 306 Bonus Report: Ignacio Bahamondes one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

The Octagon invaded The Sphere for tonight’s UFC 306 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

Ignacio Bahamondes, UFC 306, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated men’s bantamweight title fight proved to be a coming out party for Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian standout overwhelmed Sean O’Malley right from the opening bell and utilized his grappling and strength to smother ‘The Suga Show’ for five straight rounds. After twenty-five minutes of action, Dvalishvili was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Tonight’s UFC 306 event was co-headlined by a trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title. The grudge match resulted in a dominant unanimous decision victory for Valentina Shevchenko. ‘The Bullet’ was able to utilize her grappling and strength to smother and overwhelm Alexa Grasso for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair. Although Grasso had a couple of good submission attempts, those proved to be far too little and far too late for the now former champion. In the end, Shevchenko proved she is still the top dog at 125lbs.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC 306, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Results, UFC

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Esteban Ribovics and Daniel Zellhuber each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 3o6 main card. Ribovics ultimately won the contest by split decision.

Performance of the night: Ignacio Bahamondes earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Manuel Torres (see that here). Bahamondes landed a beautiful step back right hand to drop Torres before ultimately securing the finish.

Performance of the night: Ketlen Souza pocketed an extra $50k for her ‘club and sub’ victory over Yazmin Jauregui on tonight’s preliminary fight card. Souza dropped Jauregui with a punch and then jumped on her back and put her to sleep with a rear-naked choke (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 306 event at The Sphere? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

