Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: “I call it the other way”

Tonight’s UFC 306 event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley (18-2 MMA) was looking to earn his second career title defense this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Suga’ had successfully defended his 135lbs gold this past March at UFC 299, by scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win was of course preceded by his title-earning TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA) entered tonight’s Noche UFC event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298. ‘The Machine’ had not tasted defeat since being submitted by Ricky Simon in April of 2018.

Tonight’s UFC 306 main event proved to be a coming out party for Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian standout overwhelmed Sean O’Malley from the opening bell and utilized his grappling and strength to smother ‘The Suga Show’. After twenty-five minutes of action, Dvalishvili was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 306 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ below:

Let’s go Merab! Dispose of precious #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Excited to see the Suga Show live at The Sphere @SugaSeanMMA 😎🤙🏽 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 15, 2024

Walk out body language doesn’t always tell the story. But I definitely like what I saw more out of Merab than O’Malley. #UFC306 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Pretty even round. Merab making this a dirty fight which is exactly what he needs to do #UFC306 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Merab funny as hell kissing that boy lmfao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 15, 2024

This is a Merab fight!! 😂 #UFC306 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 15, 2024

Stay in the center for Sean — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

Worst referee in the game #herb dean — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) September 15, 2024

I wanna see Patchy Mix in the UFC — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) September 15, 2024

I’m glad Herb Dean called the fingers in the glove because last week Vanessa Demopoulos got CHEATED!!! #isaidit — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) September 15, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 306:

Fuck man them front kicks had me scared for a sec congrats to Merab what a performance 🫡 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 15, 2024

Great game plan by @MerabDvalishvil, new champ #UFC306 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) September 15, 2024

What the hell was that score card! They most be some dems! 😂 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 15, 2024

I call it the other way, but congrats merab well fought — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 15, 2024

Who would you like to see Dvalishvili fight next following his impressive victory over O’Malley this evening in Sin City? What do you think should be next for Suga?