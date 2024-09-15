Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: “I call it the other way”

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 306 event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley (18-2 MMA) was looking to earn his second career title defense this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Suga’ had successfully defended his 135lbs gold this past March at UFC 299, by scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win was of course preceded by his title-earning TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA) entered tonight’s Noche UFC event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298. ‘The Machine’ had not tasted defeat since being submitted by Ricky Simon in April of 2018.

Tonight’s UFC 306 main event proved to be a coming out party for Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian standout overwhelmed Sean O’Malley from the opening bell and utilized his grappling and strength to smother ‘The Suga Show’. After twenty-five minutes of action, Dvalishvili was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 306 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Merab Dvalishvili defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 306:

Who would you like to see Dvalishvili fight next following his impressive victory over O’Malley this evening in Sin City? What do you think should be next for Suga?

