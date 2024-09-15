Umar Nurmagomedov reacts after Merab Dvalishvili dethrones Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: “I hope he won’t avoid the real challenger”

By Harry Kettle - September 15, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili dethroning Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

Last night, Merab Dvalishvili got the job done in style. He dominated Sean O’Malley in the main event of Noche UFC to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. From pillar to post, he produced an excellent performance to ensure he was the one leaving Las Vegas with the gold.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili calls Umar Nurmagomedov an “easy” fight for him: “I will dominate him”

As you can imagine, there have been plenty of reactions online already to what went down at the Sphere. Some were surprised to see O’Malley on the receiving end of a beating like that, whereas others felt as if it was inevitable that Dvalishvili would be able to have this kind of success.

Either way, there are plenty of discussions to be had in the aftermath of the bout. One of them will be regarding who the next challenger is, and in the eyes of Umar Nurmagomedov, it should be him.

Nurmagomedov calls out Dvalishvili

“I expected more from Sean, Merab did his job well. I hope he won’t avoid the real challenger. In any case, I’m ready.”

In terms of who is going to get the first shot at the champion, it really does remain to be seen. O’Malley getting an immediate rematch feels unlikely given the nature of how the fight played out, so maybe it will in fact be Umar who gets the nod. Whatever the case may be, things are as exciting as ever in the bantamweight division.

What do you believe will happen next in the bantamweight division? Would you be interested in seeing Merab Dvalishvili go up against Umar Nurmagomedov? Who would you back to win that fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Ignacio Bahamondes, UFC 306, Bonus, UFC

UFC 306 Bonus Report: Ignacio Bahamondes one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: "I call it the other way"

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 306 event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Results, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

UFC 306 Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the main event title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Pros react, Noche UFC, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko defeats Alexa Grasso at UFC 306

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 306 event was co-headlined by a trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Results, Noche UFC, UFC
UFC

UFC 306 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Alexa Grasso (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Diego Lopes, Brian Ortega, UFC 306, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Diego Lopes defeats Brian Ortega at UFC 306

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024
Diego Lopes, Brian Ortega, UFC 306, Results, UFC
Diego Lopes

UFC 306 Results: Diego Lopes defeats Brian Ortega (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Esteban Ribovics, UFC 306, Results, UFC, Daniel Zellhuber
Esteban Ribovics

UFC 306 Results: Esteban Ribovics defeats Daniel Zellhuber (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the lightweight bout between Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics.

Raul Rosas Jr UFC
UFC

UFC 306 Results: Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Aori Qileng (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 306 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aori Qileng.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 309 at MSG

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Dana White has confirmed that Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on November 16.