The UFC 303 ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times have been announced by the promotion.

UFC 303 takes place this coming Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) put his title on the line when he goes up against Jiri Prochazka (30-4 MMA).

‘Poatan’ last fought and defeated Jamahal Hill (12-2 MMA) by KO this past April at UFC 300.

‘BJP’ also won at UFC 300 when he defeated Aleksandar Rakic (14-4 MMA) by TKO.

It will be the second meeting of Pereira and Prochazka this coming Saturday, as they fought last November at UFC 295 where it was Pereira defeating Prochazka via TKO at 4:08 of Round 2.

The co-main event of UFC 303 will feature Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA) vs. Diego Lopes 924-6 MMA) in a featherweight bout.

‘T-City’ will be looking to make it two in a row on the 29th, as he is coming off a submission victory over Yair Rodriguez (19-5 MMA) this past February.

Lopes has won three in a row coming into this weekend’s bout, last defeating Sodiq Yusuff (13-4 MMA) this past April at UFC 300.

The Official UFC 303 ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times can be found below:

Main Card On ESPN+ PPV (10 p.m. ET):

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Ian Garry vs. Michael Page

UFC 303 Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

UFC 303 Early Prelims Card On ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Will you be watching this weekend? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!