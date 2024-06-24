Jonathan Di Bella determined to win world title back: “That’s my motivation”
Jonathan Di Bella returns to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 68 with one goal — to reclaim the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.
The Italian-Canadian sensation vies for the vacant crown in a long-awaited clash against divisional Muay Thai kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai. This five-round duel takes place live in Asian primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 28.
Both men were supposed to face each other this past April. But plans were derailed by an unexpected setback during fight week.
An illness struck Di Bella, causing him to fail his hydration test and subsequently spend a night in the hospital.
This unfortunate turn of events not only kept him from competing but also cost him the World Title.
Now, the Montreal native wants to put that “heartbreaking” incident behind him.
“I woke up in my hotel room the next day. I don’t remember what happened. I was still not feeling well. But then I started realizing I had lost my belt, and I couldn’t believe this had happened. As soon as I found out, it was heartbreaking,” he said.
Despite boasting a perfect record of 12-0, Di Bella feels the tables have turned against him.
No longer the defending champion, he wants to reclaim his place at the pinnacle of the sport.
“I have a champion’s mindset, but now I’m the underdog, so I feel even more focused. I want to win every fight, but especially now that I don’t have the belt anymore, I want to bring it back for my family. That’s my motivation,” Di Bella said.
Jonathan Di Bella expects tough encounter against Prajanchai
Facing an opponent as skilled and experienced as Prajanchai PK Saenchai promises a battle of wits and fists.
These two warriors are cerebral in their approach to striking, setting the stage for a mesmerizing showdown in Bangkok.
For Di Bella, he anticipates a dynamic contest where momentum shifts could redefine the outcome at any moment.
“I believe whoever uses their IQ and whoever is smarter will win the fight. Fans should expect a technical battle,” he said.
“But then it could be technical or it could be a crazy war. It depends on how he comes out and how I come out. Who knows? But they should expect something cool and a very good fight.”