Jonathan Di Bella determined to win world title back: “That’s my motivation”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 24, 2024

Jonathan Di Bella returns to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 68 with one goal — to reclaim the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Jonathan Di Bella

The Italian-Canadian sensation vies for the vacant crown in a long-awaited clash against divisional Muay Thai kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai. This five-round duel takes place live in Asian primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 28.

Both men were supposed to face each other this past April. But plans were derailed by an unexpected setback during fight week.

An illness struck Di Bella, causing him to fail his hydration test and subsequently spend a night in the hospital.

This unfortunate turn of events not only kept him from competing but also cost him the World Title.

Now, the Montreal native wants to put that “heartbreaking” incident behind him.

“I woke up in my hotel room the next day. I don’t remember what happened. I was still not feeling well. But then I started realizing I had lost my belt, and I couldn’t believe this had happened. As soon as I found out, it was heartbreaking,” he said.

Despite boasting a perfect record of 12-0, Di Bella feels the tables have turned against him.

No longer the defending champion, he wants to reclaim his place at the pinnacle of the sport.

“I have a champion’s mindset, but now I’m the underdog, so I feel even more focused. I want to win every fight, but especially now that I don’t have the belt anymore, I want to bring it back for my family. That’s my motivation,” Di Bella said. 

Jonathan Di Bella expects tough encounter against Prajanchai

Facing an opponent as skilled and experienced as Prajanchai PK Saenchai promises a battle of wits and fists.

These two warriors are cerebral in their approach to striking, setting the stage for a mesmerizing showdown in Bangkok.

For Di Bella, he anticipates a dynamic contest where momentum shifts could redefine the outcome at any moment.

“I believe whoever uses their IQ and whoever is smarter will win the fight. Fans should expect a technical battle,” he said.

“But then it could be technical or it could be a crazy war. It depends on how he comes out and how I come out. Who knows? But they should expect something cool and a very good fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Kirill Grishenko

Kirill Grishenko “ready to show the new and improved version” at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 24, 2024
Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won aims to use “best weapons” against Kirill Grishenko

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 21, 2024

Kang Ji Won knows exactly what he must do to beat Kirill Grishenko in their upcoming encounter.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin to defend heavyweight MMA crown against “Reug Reug” at ONE 169: Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin will defend his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in his next outing.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut rivalry to ignite ONE 169: Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

For the third time, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut will lock horns in what promises to be an explosive showdown aimed at settling their unfinished business.

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Official: Jarred Brooks, Gustavo Balart to throwdown for interim strawweight title

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 20, 2024

With reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio sidelined due to an ACL injury, Jarred Brooks and Gustavo Balart will clash for the interim title.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong: ONE to bring in record-breaking 2024 revenues

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2024
Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo promises to torch Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23: "I’m bringing the heat"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2024

Nico Carrillo has promised nothing short of a spectacular display when he returns to the ring on July 6.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty outlines path to top of the MMA world

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 18, 2024

Jonathan Haggerty is charting a careful and methodical path toward his transition into MMA.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo returns to action against Jozef Chen at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 17, 2024

Tye Ruotolo will engage in an intriguing bout when he returns to action.

Christian-Lee
ONE Championship

Early retirement? Christian Lee promises that “it was never going to be an option”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 17, 2024

Christian Lee remains committed to the sport he loves.