Jonathan Di Bella determined to win world title back: “That’s my motivation”

Jonathan Di Bella returns to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 68 with one goal — to reclaim the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.

The Italian-Canadian sensation vies for the vacant crown in a long-awaited clash against divisional Muay Thai kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai. This five-round duel takes place live in Asian primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 28.

Both men were supposed to face each other this past April. But plans were derailed by an unexpected setback during fight week.

An illness struck Di Bella, causing him to fail his hydration test and subsequently spend a night in the hospital.

This unfortunate turn of events not only kept him from competing but also cost him the World Title.

Now, the Montreal native wants to put that “heartbreaking” incident behind him.

“I woke up in my hotel room the next day. I don’t remember what happened. I was still not feeling well. But then I started realizing I had lost my belt, and I couldn’t believe this had happened. As soon as I found out, it was heartbreaking,” he said.

Despite boasting a perfect record of 12-0, Di Bella feels the tables have turned against him.

No longer the defending champion, he wants to reclaim his place at the pinnacle of the sport.

“I have a champion’s mindset, but now I’m the underdog, so I feel even more focused. I want to win every fight, but especially now that I don’t have the belt anymore, I want to bring it back for my family. That’s my motivation,” Di Bella said.