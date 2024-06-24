Ian Machado Garry sends stern message to fans being critical of Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

By Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has sent a stern message to MMA fans who are criticizing Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 on Saturday.

Ian Machado Garry and Conor McGregor

McGregor was supposed to headline the pay-per-view card on Saturday against Michael Chandler, but two weeks out from the fight, the Irishman pulled out of the contest. McGregor later revealed that he withdrew due to a broken toe, which many fans think wasn’t a good enough reason to pull out of the fight.

However, his fellow countryman Ian Machado Garry thinks Conor McGregor can do whatever he wants and shouldn’t be criticized for withdrawing from UFC 303.

“Go fuck themselves. It is not your life. Who are we to say that Conor should do something? If he broke his toe which is what he said he done, who are we to tell him to fight. By the way, can we say this man has broken every record in the game. Holds every pay-per-view record, first two-time world champion, arguably the greatest to ever do it from the point of view of bringing in an audience to the sport, but not only bringing in an audience, engaging the entire world to know his entire name,” Garry said on The MMA Hour.

“Putting on the biggest shows, the media tours, anything Conor does is 100 times bigger than anyone else in the UFC can do. He’s that superstar, he’s a megastar. He has transcended the game of MMA, if he had to pull out, others is no one more upset on the planet than him. I’ve been in that situation, where I’ve been medically withdrawn from a fight not wanting to… Anyone who wants to get in their shots now is only because they are trying to stay relevant by using his name,” Garry added.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Ian Machado Garry defended Conor McGregor due to them both being from Ireland. But, as Garry says, no one is more upset about McGregor not fighting at UFC 303 than McGregor is.

As for Ian Machado Garry, he is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 303 on Saturday night against Michael Page.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Ian Garry UFC

