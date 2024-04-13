UFC 300: ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

The greatest fight card ever assembled; UFC 300 takes place this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 300

The 13-bout fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring current champ Alex Pereira taking on former title holder Jamahal Hill.

Pereira (9-2 MMA) captured the promotion‘s vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295, defeating former champion Jiri Prochazka via TKO in Round 2. Prior to becoming the ninth two-division champion in UFC history, ‘Poatan’ was coming off a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in his 205lbs debut.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since winning the vacant light heavyweight title over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January of 2023. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was later forced to vacate the belt before ever having the chance to defend it due to an Achilles tendon tear.

UFC 300 is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring reigning champion Weili Zhang taking on top ranked challenger Yan Xiaonan.

Zhang (24-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past August at UFC 292, where she successfully defended her title with a unanimous decision win over Amanda Lemos. ‘Magnum’ had of course reclaimed the stawweight belt in her previous effort, submitting Carla Esparza at UFC 281.

Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight win streak, her most recent being a knockout victory over Jessica Andrade last May at UFC 288. Prior to that statement-making win, ‘Fury’ was coming off a majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.

Also featured on the UFC 300 main card is a BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The contest will be contested at lightweight.

UFC 300, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, UFC

Gaethje (25-4 MMA) of course captured the BMF belt last July at UFC 291, where he scored a thunderous head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier. That win marked ‘The Highlight’s’ second in a row, as he had previously defeated Rafael Fiziev by majority decision in a ‘FOTN’ affair at UFC 286.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over The Korean Zombie. The former featherweight champion will be returning to the lightweight division for the first time since dropping a decision to Dustin Poirier in April of 2019.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 300 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115)

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Max Holloway (156)

Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Cody Brundage (186) vs. Bo Nickal (186)

UFC 300 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (146)

Kayla Harrison (136) vs. Holly Holm (136)

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

UFC 300 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s fights? Share your thoughts in the comments!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC UFC 300

Related

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor's latest UFC return proclamation: 'He will do as he's told'

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024
Mark Coleman, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway
UFC

Mark Coleman reacts to being the BMF belt presenter at UFC 300: 'Just to be here, is a blessing'

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300 just weeks after nearly dying during a house fire.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya interested in Dricus du Plessis fight taking place in South Africa: "They're my people"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes that the South African people will be on his side against Dricus du Plessis.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje rejects future 'BMF' fight against Jorge Masvidal after UFC 300: "He can f*ck off"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has no intention of meeting Jorge Masvidal anytime soon.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reflects on Sean Strickland's massive fanbase in Australia at UFC 293: 'They're racist!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya feels that Sean Strickland’s support in Australia was racially motivated.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Conor McGregor announces Michael Chandler fight is finally set for UFC 303 in June: "See you on the date I said"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024
Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal proclaims he'll be a -800 betting favorite for future UFC title fight ahead of UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

UFC middleweight Bo Nickal has title aspirations, and he expects similar pre-fight betting swings when he reaches the division’s pinnacle.

Michael Page
Jamahal Hill

Michael Page explains why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 300: “I don’t rate his style to be anything spectacular”

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

Michael Page is explaining why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

Gloves, UFC, UFC 302
UFC

Photo | UFC unveils new fight gloves, eye pokes and broken hands expected to be significantly reduced

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

The UFC has unveiled new fight gloves which are expected to significantly reduce eye pokes and broken hands.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

UFC 300: ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Weigh-in Results - All Fighters Are Good to Go!!!

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

The UFC 300 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, April 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.