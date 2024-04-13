UFC 300: ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights

The greatest fight card ever assembled; UFC 300 takes place this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 13-bout fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring current champ Alex Pereira taking on former title holder Jamahal Hill.

Pereira (9-2 MMA) captured the promotion‘s vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295, defeating former champion Jiri Prochazka via TKO in Round 2. Prior to becoming the ninth two-division champion in UFC history, ‘Poatan’ was coming off a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in his 205lbs debut.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since winning the vacant light heavyweight title over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January of 2023. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was later forced to vacate the belt before ever having the chance to defend it due to an Achilles tendon tear.

UFC 300 is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring reigning champion Weili Zhang taking on top ranked challenger Yan Xiaonan.

Zhang (24-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past August at UFC 292, where she successfully defended her title with a unanimous decision win over Amanda Lemos. ‘Magnum’ had of course reclaimed the stawweight belt in her previous effort, submitting Carla Esparza at UFC 281.

Meanwhile, Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight win streak, her most recent being a knockout victory over Jessica Andrade last May at UFC 288. Prior to that statement-making win, ‘Fury’ was coming off a majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.

Also featured on the UFC 300 main card is a BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The contest will be contested at lightweight.

Gaethje (25-4 MMA) of course captured the BMF belt last July at UFC 291, where he scored a thunderous head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier. That win marked ‘The Highlight’s’ second in a row, as he had previously defeated Rafael Fiziev by majority decision in a ‘FOTN’ affair at UFC 286.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over The Korean Zombie. The former featherweight champion will be returning to the lightweight division for the first time since dropping a decision to Dustin Poirier in April of 2019.

UFC 300 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115)

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Max Holloway (156)

Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Cody Brundage (186) vs. Bo Nickal (186)

UFC 300 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (146)

Kayla Harrison (136) vs. Holly Holm (136)

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

UFC 300 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

