UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo stops Cody Garbrandt in Round 2 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300, Results, UFC

Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA) made his bantamweight debut this past December at UFC Austin, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Rob Font. The former flyweight champion has gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a KO victory over Brian Kelleher. The former bantamweight champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights.

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Cody Garbrant lands a nice low kick to start. He lands another. Deiveson Figueiredo leaps in with a right hand that just falls short. ‘No Love’ with another low kick. ‘Figgy’ returns fire with one of his own. Cody with a good left hook. He leaps into the pocket with a combination but the former flyweight champion avoids. A big high kick lands for Deiveson Figueiredo. Cody went down from the strike and then popped right back up to his feet. ‘Figgy’ is applying some pressure now. Garbrandt with a low kick. ‘No Love’ with a good left hook. One minute remains in the opening frame. Figueiredo with a nice left hand up the middle. He scores a takedown and lands a good elbow as Cody returns to his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Deiveson Figueiredo scores an early takedown. He immediately passes to half guard and begins looking for a head and arm choke. He let’s that go and moves to the back. Big shots now from the former flyweight champ. He goes back to an arm triangle choke. This is tight. Cody Garbrandt appears to be ok. ‘Figgy’ back to full mount. He moves to the back and locks in a rear-naked choke. This is super tight. Cody taps.

Official UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:02 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Figueiredo fight next following his submission victory over Garbrandt this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cody Garbrandt Deiveson Figueiredo UFC UFC 300

Related

UFC 300

UFC 300: 'Pereira vs. Hill' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024
Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor's latest UFC return proclamation: 'He will do as he's told'

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

Michael Chandler is claiming the A-side in his expected matchup with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Mark Coleman, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway
UFC

Mark Coleman reacts to being the BMF belt presenter at UFC 300: 'Just to be here, is a blessing'

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300 just weeks after nearly dying during a house fire.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya interested in Dricus du Plessis fight taking place in South Africa: "They're my people"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes that the South African people will be on his side against Dricus du Plessis.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje rejects future 'BMF' fight against Jorge Masvidal after UFC 300: "He can f*ck off"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has no intention of meeting Jorge Masvidal anytime soon.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reflects on Sean Strickland's massive fanbase in Australia at UFC 293: 'They're racist!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor announces Michael Chandler fight is finally set for UFC 303 in June: "See you on the date I said"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he will be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal proclaims he'll be a -800 betting favorite for future UFC title fight ahead of UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

UFC middleweight Bo Nickal has title aspirations, and he expects similar pre-fight betting swings when he reaches the division’s pinnacle.

Michael Page
Jamahal Hill

Michael Page explains why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 300: “I don’t rate his style to be anything spectacular”

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

Michael Page is explaining why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

Gloves, UFC, UFC 302
UFC

Photo | UFC unveils new fight gloves, eye pokes and broken hands expected to be significantly reduced

Susan Cox - April 12, 2024

The UFC has unveiled new fight gloves which are expected to significantly reduce eye pokes and broken hands.