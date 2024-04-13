UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo stops Cody Garbrandt in Round 2 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.

Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA) made his bantamweight debut this past December at UFC Austin, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Rob Font. The former flyweight champion has gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a KO victory over Brian Kelleher. The former bantamweight champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights.

Round one of this bantamweight matchup begins and Cody Garbrant lands a nice low kick to start. He lands another. Deiveson Figueiredo leaps in with a right hand that just falls short. ‘No Love’ with another low kick. ‘Figgy’ returns fire with one of his own. Cody with a good left hook. He leaps into the pocket with a combination but the former flyweight champion avoids. A big high kick lands for Deiveson Figueiredo. Cody went down from the strike and then popped right back up to his feet. ‘Figgy’ is applying some pressure now. Garbrandt with a low kick. ‘No Love’ with a good left hook. One minute remains in the opening frame. Figueiredo with a nice left hand up the middle. He scores a takedown and lands a good elbow as Cody returns to his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Deiveson Figueiredo scores an early takedown. He immediately passes to half guard and begins looking for a head and arm choke. He let’s that go and moves to the back. Big shots now from the former flyweight champ. He goes back to an arm triangle choke. This is tight. Cody Garbrandt appears to be ok. ‘Figgy’ back to full mount. He moves to the back and locks in a rear-naked choke. This is super tight. Cody taps.

Starting the night off right 💥@Daico_Deiveson gets the submission victory in round 2! #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/4UkMOgwvxX — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2024

Official UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:02 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Figueiredo fight next following his submission victory over Garbrandt this evening in Sin City?