Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s latest UFC return proclamation: ‘He will do as he’s told’

By Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

Michael Chandler is claiming the A-side in his expected matchup with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

McGregor made headlines on Friday when he announced that the fight with Chandler has been officially booked for UFC 303 on June 29th. Despite McGregor’s social media announcement, the UFC has yet to formally announce the booking, as of this writing.

McGregor and Chandler are eager to face off after months of anticipation and waiting for a fight booking. The two stars squared off as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023, although the wait continues for their high-profile scrap.

A few months ago, McGregor joked that the fight would take place at 185 pounds. Although, it appears that Chandler’s weight desire has been fulfilled.

Michael Chandler jabs Conor McGregor’s latest remarks on return

In a recent tweet, Chandler appeared to respond to McGregor’s latest return tease.

“‘On the date he said’ but at the weight I said…he will do as he’s told,” Chandler tweeted Friday.

Chandler hasn’t fought since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in 2022. Before the loss to Poirier, he defeated former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson by front-kick knockout.

McGregor, like Chandler, hasn’t fought since a loss to Poirier. He lost back-to-back fights in 2021 to Poirier, suffering a nasty leg break at UFC 264.

If McGregor vs. Chandler is booked for June 29th, it’ll headline the UFC’s International Fight Week card in Las Vegas. McGregor has also expressed a desire to fight in September after the fight with Chandler.

The ongoing wait for an announcement for McGregor vs. Chandler appears to be hitting its final days. UFC president Dana White was originally reported to announce the matchup during UFC 300 fight week, but nothing came to fruition.

McGregor vs. Chandler will be one of the most anticipated fights of 2024, especially with the long wait. The gamesmanship is also picking up as both sides ramp up their training camps.

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

