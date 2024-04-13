Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s latest UFC return proclamation: ‘He will do as he’s told’

Michael Chandler is claiming the A-side in his expected matchup with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor made headlines on Friday when he announced that the fight with Chandler has been officially booked for UFC 303 on June 29th. Despite McGregor’s social media announcement, the UFC has yet to formally announce the booking, as of this writing.

McGregor and Chandler are eager to face off after months of anticipation and waiting for a fight booking. The two stars squared off as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023, although the wait continues for their high-profile scrap.

A few months ago, McGregor joked that the fight would take place at 185 pounds. Although, it appears that Chandler’s weight desire has been fulfilled.