Dustin Poirier names four UFC fighters who he’d pick to stop an Alien invasion, including one former opponent
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is prepared to put an Avengers-like team together if Earth gets invaded by aliens.
Poirier got back in the win column with a viral knockout of Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 last month. He bounced back after a head-kick knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 last year.
After his big win, Poirier is making the media rounds and keeping busy outside the cage. He could potentially face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his next fight.
Poirier is used to being asked about his career, what’s next inside the cage, and more fight-related topics. But, the UFC superstar isn’t void from answering oft-kilter questions from personalities in and out of the sport.
Dustin Poirier includes Justin Gaethje, Jon Jones on ‘Alien Invasion’ squad
During a recent appearance on the This Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast, Poirier was asked to give his list of four current UFC fighters to save the world, which you can check out below.
- UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones
- UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja
- UFC women’s bantamweight Kayla Harrison
- BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje
Poirier defeated Gaethje earlier in their UFC careers before Gaethje got revenge in their rematch. Gaethje will face Max Holloway at UFC 300 to defend his BMF title.
Jon Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic for his next fight later this year, depending on the outcome of his current legal troubles. He captured the heavyweight belt by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.
Kayla Harrison will make her UFC debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300, and Alexandre Pantoja will return next month at UFC 301 against Steve Erceg.
Aliens have become a hot-button topic recently, and discussions regarding extraterrestrial life are becoming less frowned upon. For Poirier, he feels the four fighters he listed above would do a good job at handling any hostile visitors.