Dustin Poirier names four UFC fighters who he’d pick to stop an Alien invasion, including one former opponent

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is prepared to put an Avengers-like team together if Earth gets invaded by aliens.

Poirier got back in the win column with a viral knockout of Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 last month. He bounced back after a head-kick knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 last year.

After his big win, Poirier is making the media rounds and keeping busy outside the cage. He could potentially face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his next fight.

Poirier is used to being asked about his career, what’s next inside the cage, and more fight-related topics. But, the UFC superstar isn’t void from answering oft-kilter questions from personalities in and out of the sport.