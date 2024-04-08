Official commentary team and broadcast plans set for UFC 300

The official commentary team and broadcast plans are set for Saturday’s historic UFC 300 event.

UFC 300 takes place this coming weekend, on Saturday April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada.

The early prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

The preliminary card will air at 8 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN/streams on ESPN+.

The main card will air on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The much anticipated UFC 300 kicks off with the commentary team listed below:

Dan Hellie will host the official UFC 300 weigh-ins on Friday, April 12th at noon. Joining Hellie will be Laura Sanko, Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman.

UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will be on hand to conduct the pre and post-fight interviews backstage, as well as reporting on real-time updates for the event.

Chael Sonnen, Anthony Smith and Teddy Atlas will serve as desk analysts throughout and for the post-fight show.

The ‘Veteran Voice of the Octagon‘, Bruce Buffer, will once again introduce the fighters before battle.

Jon Anik will command play-by-play cageside along with color commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan.

Din Thomas will also be on hand to be a roving reporter throughout the broadcast.

