Alex Pereira claims he was never offered Tom Aspinall or Israel Adesanya for UFC 300

Alex Pereira is claiming that he was never offered to fight Tom Aspinall or Israel Adesanya for UFC 300.

‘Poatan’ will be making an appearance at the historic UFC 300 on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) defending his title against Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event this coming weekend.

Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight champion has won two in a row coming into Saturday’s bout, defeating Jan Blachowicz (29-10 MMA) in July of 2023 and Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) in November at UFC 295.

Hill, has won four in a row coming into UFC 300, his last bout with Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) ended in a unanimous decision victory for ‘Sweet Dreams‘.

The 36-year-old Pereira is making it known that he was never offered Aspinall (14-3 MMA) or Adesanya (24-3 MMA) for UFC 300.

Aspinall is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion after defeating Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO last November at UFC 295.

Adesanya is the former two time UFC middleweight champion. Pereira and ‘The Last Stylebender’ have a history together, they met in November of 2022 at UFC 281 where it was Pereira defeating Adesanya via TKO. Meeting again in April of 2023 at UFC 287, the outcome saw Adesanya defeat Pereira by KO. A trilogy match-up was apparently not in the works for UFC 300.

In a post to 'X' interviewer Shakiel Mahjori shared:

“Alex Pereira says he was never offered Tom Aspinall or Israel Adesanya for #UFC300.”

While Pereira is fighting at UFC 300, Aspinall and Adesanya are not.

