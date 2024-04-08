Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier rekindle beef in social media spat: ‘Remember when I whipped your a**?’

UFC lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier may never be on good terms almost three full years after their Octagon battle.

Chandler and Poirier are both awaiting their next UFC assignments for later in 2024. Poirier got back in the win column by defeating Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299.

Chandler waits for Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon for his next fight. After he and McGregor coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31, a fight date has yet to be announced.

Ahead of UFC 300 this weekend, many fighters and analysts are weighing in on some of the fight week storylines. One is the budding tensions between UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington and promotional newcomer Kayla Harrison.