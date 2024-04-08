Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier rekindle beef in social media spat: ‘Remember when I whipped your a**?’
UFC lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier may never be on good terms almost three full years after their Octagon battle.
Chandler and Poirier are both awaiting their next UFC assignments for later in 2024. Poirier got back in the win column by defeating Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299.
Chandler waits for Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon for his next fight. After he and McGregor coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31, a fight date has yet to be announced.
Ahead of UFC 300 this weekend, many fighters and analysts are weighing in on some of the fight week storylines. One is the budding tensions between UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington and promotional newcomer Kayla Harrison.
No love remains between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier
In a recent tweet, Chandler weighed in on Pennington and Harrison’s recent back-and-forth by jabbing Poirier.
The old “I’d rather sell hot sauce” vibe… https://t.co/rLJ8ZQlBzm
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 7, 2024
“The old ‘I’d rather sell hot sauce’ vibe…” Chandler tweeted.
It took mere hours for Poirier to see Chandler’s taunt.
Remember when I whipped your ass?
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 8, 2024
“Remember when I whipped your ass?” Poirier replied.
Chandler wrapped up the exchange by dismissing Poirier’s assessment of their fight.
He just can’t help himself. Calm down champ, life ain’t that serious. Whip my ass you did not…and you know it. I got caught, it happens in this game, as you well know.
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 8, 2024
“He just can’t help himself,” Chandler responded. “Calm down champ, life ain’t that serious. Whip my ass you did not…and you know it. I got caught, it happens in this game, as you well know.”
Poirier defeated Chandler in their lightweight battle at UFC 281 by third-round submission. It was an instant classic fight in which Chandler nearly finished Poirier early on in the matchup.
Things between Poirier and Chandler remained tense immediately after UFC 281. Poirier accused Chandler of cheating during their fight, although there was a brief moment of respect recently between the two sides.
One of the lightweight division’s best rivalries continues to include thick tensions, meaning a future rematch between Chandler and Poirier might not be 100% out of the question.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Michael Chandler UFC