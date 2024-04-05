Chael Sonnen pokes at ‘Pet Idiot’ Jorge Masvidal in creative haiku

By Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

The latest chapter in the ongoing beef between Chael Sonnen and former UFC star Jorge Masvidal featured creative writing.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

Sonnen and Masvidal have been on each other’s nerves for months. Things have quickly turned hostile between the two sides, leading to Sonnen needing extra security while working as an analyst at UFC 299 in Miami.

The two former UFC stars have taken veiled jabs at each other on social media ever since. In his latest attack on Masvidal, Sonnen took a unique route.

Chael Sonnen ramps up Jorge Masvidal beef in haiku

In a series of recent tweets, Sonnen wrote a haiku to poke fun at Masvidal on social media.

Masvidal will make his fighting return in a boxing match against former UFC foe Nate Diaz in June. He retired from MMA following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Masvidal hasn’t ruled out a future MMA return, and possibly to the UFC, at a later date. For now, he seems intent on boxing Diaz and other rivals as he contemplates his future.

Masvidal has called out Sonnen for a fight, sanctioned or not, numerous times over the last year. He’s bashed Sonnen for using performance enhancers during his career.

During his UFC career, Sonnen was an all-time great at mental warfare. He was arguably the UFC’s first premier trash talker, getting in the heads of legends like Anderson Silva and Jon Jones.

As of this writing, Masvidal hasn’t responded to Sonnen’s haiku, although it could be a matter of time until he does.

Despite their current beef, things haven’t always been tense between Sonnen and Masvidal. After Masvidal won the inaugural BMF title against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Sonnen argued that Masvidal should be considered a legitimate UFC titleholder.

Things have quickly turned between Sonnen and Masvidal, and if Sonnen’s haiku is an indicator of what’s to come, the two sides might duke it out if an in-person interaction looms.

