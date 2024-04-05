Chael Sonnen pokes at ‘Pet Idiot’ Jorge Masvidal in creative haiku

Chael Sonnen ramps up Jorge Masvidal beef in haiku

In a series of recent tweets, Sonnen wrote a haiku to poke fun at Masvidal on social media.

In anticipation of my upcoming trip to Japan Some traditional HAIKU about my Pet Idiot Jorge Masvidumb (Please add your own gong-and-waterfall mental soundscape) — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 4, 2024

"The moon hangs brightly; An old fighter sleeps outdoors. Sonnen broke his mind" — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 4, 2024

Masvidumb watches The pen-light 's hard to follow! EMT shakes head. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 4, 2024

Punk. Drunk. Smells like Skunk. Diaz made a fool of him He chose unwisely. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 4, 2024

Picnic chair, Dirt floor. Shoplifted, rusty, clippers. Haircut of regret — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 4, 2024

Oxygen Cannula Strapped to a gurney; alone While Nate smokes reefer — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 4, 2024

Monkey snatches plum Nate beats him like a drum Jorge Masvidal is dumb — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 4, 2024

Masvidal will make his fighting return in a boxing match against former UFC foe Nate Diaz in June. He retired from MMA following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Masvidal hasn’t ruled out a future MMA return, and possibly to the UFC, at a later date. For now, he seems intent on boxing Diaz and other rivals as he contemplates his future.

Masvidal has called out Sonnen for a fight, sanctioned or not, numerous times over the last year. He’s bashed Sonnen for using performance enhancers during his career.

During his UFC career, Sonnen was an all-time great at mental warfare. He was arguably the UFC’s first premier trash talker, getting in the heads of legends like Anderson Silva and Jon Jones.

As of this writing, Masvidal hasn’t responded to Sonnen’s haiku, although it could be a matter of time until he does.

Despite their current beef, things haven’t always been tense between Sonnen and Masvidal. After Masvidal won the inaugural BMF title against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Sonnen argued that Masvidal should be considered a legitimate UFC titleholder.

Things have quickly turned between Sonnen and Masvidal, and if Sonnen’s haiku is an indicator of what’s to come, the two sides might duke it out if an in-person interaction looms.