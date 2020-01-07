UFC 246 Video | More Than A Cowboy: Donald Cerrone

As the date for UFC 246 hastily approaches, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Conor McGregor are making the appropriate adjustments for their main event showdown. For The Cowboy, that includes giving motivational speeches worthy of a Tony Robbins Seminar.

Uptown Funk MMA shared a snippet online from the docu-series, More Than A Cowboy. Cerrone discusses with an amateur fighter the pressure of winning, and how to take a loss like a champion:

“What happened to you in there is the most important thing that could happen to you, right? Losing, it sucks. Because you have so much riding on you, your friends, your family, your girlfriend, everyone’s here to..’he’s gonna f*cking kill that dude’. It’s so much weight on your f*cking shoulders man.

‘Cowboy’ shares some tips on reacting to a loss, “Here’s the thing, what happened? Nothing. Did you get in a car accident and lose your leg? No, you’re gonna go drink a beer and have a good time. Losing sucks but don’t let it overtake your life man, you know what I’m saying? It’s just a sporting event, the Broncos don’t win the f*cking ball every time.”

Cerrone has experienced his fair share of wins and losses, having tallied a professional 36-13 record. He is coming off two back to back losses against Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. His welterweight bout against Conor McGregor on January 18th will give The Cowboy the opportunity to bounce back from the disappointing outcome of his recent bouts.

During the clip, Cerrone shared his words of wisdom with the younger fighter. He asks him,

“How old are you? I’m f*cking 36, almost 37. You have such a window. This is an amateur fight. Maybe if you were pro and you had millions on the line, I’d get it but right now, you’re f*cking learning, you’re driving, you’re going hard.

“I get it, trust me, I’ve been there. When you go look at yourself in the mirror tonight go ‘You’re a bad motherfucker bro.'”

Watch Donald Cerrone’s inspirational speech below, or watch the full episode of More Than A Cowboy on Vimeo or Prime.