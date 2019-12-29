VIDEO | UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone promo

Before UFC 246 takes place next month featuring a welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, check out this fan-made promo video.

The YouTuber Youssef Hannoun created the following promo video for UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone. Check it out below.

When McGregor meets Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, it’s going to be one of the biggest blockbuster pay-per-view events of 2020, and quite possibly one of the biggest PPVs in UFC history.

McGregor hasn’t fought since October 2018, when he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229. McGregor then sat out the entirety of 2019 while dealing with a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, legal issues out of the cage, and a stalemate with the UFC in regards to who his return opponent would be. It ended up being Cerrone.

As for Cerrone, he is coming off of back-to-back TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, but he remains one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, not to mention someone who has been very loyal to the UFC brass over the years. When the UFC needed to find the right opponent to fight McGregor, Cerrone won the sweepstakes and is now in line for the biggest payday of his career, which he absolutely deserves considering all he’s done in the sport.

The betting odds were released last month for the matchup, with McGregor opening up as the clear favorite to defeat Cerrone despite his long layoff from active competition. Even though McGregor hasn’t actually won an MMA fight since 2016, the fact he possesses massive KO power in his fists and Cerrone’s chin has been tested numerous times in the past meant the bookies had to lean towards McGregor.

How excited are you for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone?