Colby Covington shares prediction for Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has shared his prediction for tonight’s UFC main event between Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

The former UFC welterweight kingpin, Woodley (19-4-1 MMA), will be looking to get back to his winning ways tonight in Las Vegas. ‘The Chosen One’ is coming off a unanimous decision setback to Kamaru Usman in his most recent Octagon appearance, surrendering his 170lbs title in the process.

In order to get a rematch with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Woodley must first get past surging division contender Gilbert Burns (18-3 MMA). ‘Durinho’ will enter tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 event on a five-fight win streak, which included three straight wins in the promotions welterweight division. In his most recent effort in March, Burns scored a first round TKO victory over submission specialist Demian Maia.

Despite Colby Covington believing that his former teammate turned bitter rival Tyron Woodley is over the hill, ‘Chaos’ still thinks ‘T-Wood’ has enough in the tank to score a win over Gilbert Burns this evening in Sin City.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week, brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book Mybookie.ag. Straight off the billboard charts and back into our hearts its my good friend Tyron Woodley. Usually Tyron’s putting the fans to sleep, but tonight he is going to make the fans some money. Because we know Tyron’s washed up, but he should still have a little in the tank to beat a dork named Dilbert. So go pound that Tyron Woodley money line and make those bank accounts great again.”

Colby Covington has recently expressed interest in fighting former friend Jorge Masvidal next, this if the UFC is not willing to grant him an immediate rematch with Kamaru Usman.

