UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Gilbert Burns defeats Tyron Woodley (Highlights)

A key welterweight battle featuring former division kingpin Tyron Woodley taking on surging contender Gilbert Burns headlines tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 event.

Woodley (19-4-1 MMA) returns to action for the first time since surrendering his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Prior to the setback, ‘The Chosen One’ was riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak, which included three successful welterweight title defenses.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (18-3 MMA) enters tonight’s contest with Tyron Woodley on a five-fight win streak, which includes three straight wins in the promotions welterweight division. In his most recent effort this past March in Brazil, ‘Durinho’ picked up a first round TKO victory over submission specialist Demian Maia.

Round one of the UFC on ESPN 9 main event begins and Burns quickly takes the center of the cage. Tyron Woodley misses with a wild right hand. Burns lands an inside low kick. Woodley snaps his jab. Burns rocks Woodley with a right hand. ‘The Chosen One’ is in bad shape. ‘Durinho’ takes the fight to the floor and immediately moves to full mount. Just under four minutes remain in the round. This is a terrible position for ‘T-Wood’. Burns with some short strikes. Woodley is bleeding now. It looks like a bad cut. Gilbert looks for a guillotine choke but Woodley quickly escapes. Burns flattens Tyron Woodley out. He begins to work some short rights from the full mount position. Woodley explodes and gets back up to his feet. That was impressive. Burns misses with a high kick. Woodley is sporting a big cut over his left eye. Gilbert Burns lands a nice low kick. Woodley fires back with a high kick that is blocked. Burns with another chopping low kick and then a body kick. Tyron needs to get going here. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Tyron Woodley explodes with an early combination. He resets and lands a right hand. Gilbert Burns comes forward with a push kick. Woodley answers with a combination. Burns looks to go upstairs with a high kick but Tyron blocks it. ‘The Chosen One’ snaps his jab but Burns remains persistent. He shoots in and scores a beautiful double leg takedown. He begins working from Woodley’s full guard. Two minutes remain in the round. Tyron Woodley works his way back to his feet. Despite the deep gash, his cut doesn’t appear to be bleeding badly at all. Burns holds Woodley against the fence and lands a knee. Tyron reverses the position and lands a hard body shot. Knees from Woodley now. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC on ESPN 9 main event begins and Gilbert Burns starts things off with a low kick. Woodley snaps a jab. Burns comes over the top with a left hook. Tyron Woodley answers with a nice straight right up the middle. ‘The Chosen One’ needs more of that. Burns continues to remain busy and unloads a combination. Woodley moves forward and lands a right which is partially blocked. Burns answers with a nice kick to the body. He continues to put pressure on the former welterweight champion. He lands a nice low kick followed by a left hand. Burns with a flying knee but he misses and slips to the floor. Woodley lets him back up and lands a right hand. Gilbert Burns with a hard low kick that clearly bothered Woodley. Just over a minute remains in round three. Burns just misses with a left hook. Woodley is just sitting back here. He needs to move forward if he wants to get back in this. Tyron with a left hook. Burns fires off another heavy low kick. He throws another combination that falls short just before the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four begins and Tyron Woodley likely will need a finish if he wants to win this fight. Burns shoots in but Woodley denies and lands a pair of body shots. He presses Burns against the cage and works a knee. Burns answers with one of his own. Tyron switches to uppercuts. ‘Durinho’ reverses the position and lands a foot stomp. He switches to body shots as Woodley seemingly holds on. The former champ finally breaks free but Burns just fires off some jabs in his face. Gilbert with a knee up the middle. He is outclassing Tyron Woodley here. Less than two minutes remain in round four now. Burns with a huge combination that ends in a right hand which rocks Woodley. ‘The Chosen One’ immediately shoots in for a takedown but cannot get it. Burns pushes him against the cage and then lands an easy takedown. Burns with some good shots from Woodley’s full guard. He moves for a submission choke but Woodley is able to fight it off before the horn sounds to end the round.

The fifth and final round of the UFC on ESPN 9 main event begins Tyron Woodley comes forward with an early combination. Gilbert Burns immediately shoots in and presses his opponent against the cage. He lands a knee and then another. Woodley reverses the position and lands a knee of his own. Another reversal and it is Burns back in the dominant position against the fence. He looks to trip Tyron to the floor but can’t. Woodley reverses and lands a pair of punches. The referee steps in and separates the fighters. Gilbert Burns with a hard low kick. Woodley leaps in with a left hook that misses. Burns dips under and pushes the former champ back against the cage. Woodley reverses the position and breaks free from the cage. Burns remains the aggressor before the horn finally sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC on ESPN 9 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 30, 2020