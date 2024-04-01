Chael Sonnen presents two jaw-dropping theories behind Sean Strickland’s delayed UFC return

By Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks Sean Strickland’s ongoing UFC hiatus might be a small part of the UFC’s big plans for his next fight.

Chael Sonnen, Sean Strickland

Strickland remains sidelined after losing the UFC middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. Amidst his ongoing absence, Strickland has expressed frustration with the UFC’s hesitancy to book him an immediate rematch with the South African.

Strickland has gone so far as to threaten a move to boxing if the UFC matchmakers don’t meet his demands. Sonnen, a former UFC middleweight star, thinks the UFC might be plotting a big-name matchup for Strickland’s next fight.

Chael Sonnen hints at possible Sean Strickland vs. Bo Nickal booking

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier, Sonnen explained how UFC 300 might reveal a possible matchup for Strickland.

“I have two guesses, and they’re very different,” Sonnen explained. “One, is Sean Strickland is used as a backup fighter for either [Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev]. Second, there’s a reason that Bo Nickal is getting the push…the shine at UFC 300. I don’t know what it is, but my guess is at some point, he’s going to have to play with one of the big names. That big name that’s sitting there, available, is Sean Strickland…

“I think Sean would take the fight. I know it’s a stretch…but Charles Oliveira, that story never had happened had Tony Ferguson hadn’t dropped the ladder down so Oliveira could climb up…a guy that has a big name, might fight an unknown, because the fight before your [desired] title fight is a No. 1 contender fight…a lot of times, this is how things are done.”

The unbeaten Bo Nickal will face Cody Brundage at UFC 300 on April 13. The former NCAA Division I wrestling star is 5-0 in his professional career with recent wins over Jamie Pickett and Val Woodburn.

A possible matchup with Nickal wouldn’t be the first time that Strickland has taken on a risky challenge. He defeated Abus Magomedov in a UFC Fight Night main event last July before defeating Israel Adesanya for the belt at UFC 293.

If Nickal earns another dominant win at UFC 300 against Brundage, he could be on the fast track to the Top 15. Strickland could be willing to welcome him to the rankings for the former middleweight champ’s return to the cage.

