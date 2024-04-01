James Krause emerges after UFC fight-fixing scandal to reveal that he’s $5 million in debt

Former UFC fighter and coach James Krause has emerged to reveal massive money trouble, but he plans to use it to his advantage.

‘The James Krause’ famously fought in the UFC from 2013 to 2020. Along the way, he earned some big victories and defeated the likes of Warlley Alves, Claudio Silva, Sam Stout, and more. However, Krause eventually retired, to focus on coaching the likes of Brandon Moreno and Megan Anderson at Glory MMA.

However, in late 2022, James Krause essentially became persona non grata for the UFC. The coach was banned after concerning betting activity involving one of his fighters, Darrick Minner. The odds shifted dramatically in the days before his fight against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Minner wound up losing that fight in the first round, after suffering an injury. He reportedly entered the bout with that injury as well.

As a result, James Krause was banned, Darrick Minner was released, and others such as Jeff Molina were suspended. It was later revealed that the coach worked for an offshore sportsbook, and was even investigated by law enforcement. As of now, it’s not known if Krause is still under investigation. However, any return to MMA appears to be off the table.

For well over a year, the former UFC coach has been silent. That was until a recent post on his Facebook page. There, James Krause revealed that he was massively in debt due to his new career in real estate but is still unbothered. Following in the footsteps of his MMA career, the former fighter is willing to offer coaching in the real estate field as well.

Former UFC fighter and coach James Krause reveals massive real estate debt

“I’m in over 5 million dollars of debut and don’t lose a second of sleep over it.” James Krause wrote on his Facebook page over the weekend, breaking his silence after the end of his UFC career. “Because of this I learned a few things along the way… 1. Inflation – if you do nothing with your money you are losing it due to the dollar not being worth it once was even a year ago. 2. Cash flow- all my properties have money left over after ALL bills are paid monthly.”

He continued, “3. Leverage- because I have equity in my properties I’m able to leverage that equity to create lines of credit or more cash to buy more property. Once I learned how debut worked it changed my life. If they keep printing money then why wouldn’t you use debt? If people running the country are using debut, the largest companies in the world are using debut then why wouldn’t you?”

While this post is James Krause’s first high-profile post in a while, it’s worth noting that he’s yet to comment on the 2022 fight-betting controversy.

What do you make of this news involving former UFC star James Krause?