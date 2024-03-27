Tyron Woodley reveals discussions with Manny Pacquiao for boxing return: “Are we fighting or what!?”

By Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2024

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is hoping to face Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match later this year.

Tyron Woodley, Manny Pacquiao

‘The Chosen One’ has had a quiet last few years. Tyron Woodley was famously released by the UFC in 2021, after suffering four straight losses. Quickly, he entered the influencer boxing scene and faced Jake Paul that August. In their first bout, ‘The Problem Child’ picked up a split-decision victory after eight rounds of action.

They fought in a high-profile rematch later that year in December. However, this time around, the boxing match wasn’t nearly as competitive. After five lackluster rounds, Tyron Woodley was brutally knocked out by Paul, in one of the most-seen highlights of the year. Since then, the former UFC champion hasn’t competed.

However, that can change soon. Taking to Instagram, Tyron Woodley alleged that he was in discussions for a boxing match with the great Manny Pacquiao. Like the MMA fighter, ‘PacMan’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss in 2021. That August, Pacquiao suffered a defeat against short-notice replacement, Yordenis Ugas.

Following the loss, Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing. However, the boxer has revealed plans to return to the ring later this year. Pacquiao has called for bouts with the likes of Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, and Conor McGregor. However, he might end up facing Tyron Woodley instead. Well, that’s if the two can reach a deal.

RELATED: BEN ASKREN REFLECTS ON HIS ONE-OFF BOXING MATCH AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “HE’S ACTUALLY KIND OF GOOD, WHICH IS UNFORTUNATE”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@therealest)


Tyron Woodley reportedly in-talks to face former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao

“@MannyPacquiao we been fucking around with these numbers for two months. We fighting or what!? You acting like Floyd [Mayweather] and KSI! Capitalizing on clout SMH” – Woodley’s caption on the Instagram post read earlier today.

As of now, Manny Pacquiao hasn’t responded to Tyron Woodley’s comments. However, it’s not hard to believe that the two have been in discussions for a potential boxing match. Since Pacquiao’s comments about exiting retirement, he’s been linked to many potential opponents.

However, it seems that Manny Pacquiao has moved on from a potential bout with Tyron Woodley. In recent weeks, the former boxing champion has been linked to a fight with the rising Conor Benn. The two even had a face-off in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, at the weigh-ins for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see a boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Manny Pacquiao?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

