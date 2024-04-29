Robert Whittaker wants Belal Muhammad to win UFC title to see “uproar” from fans

UFC star Robert Whittaker wants to see Belal Muhammad win a world title, if only to see the uproar from MMA fans.

For the longest time now, Belal Muhammad has been making a name for himself in the welterweight division. While everyone may not like it, we’re talking about a fighter who certainly knows how to get people talking. Now, we’re at the point where it seems inevitable that he’ll get a shot at the crown.

Of course, in order to get the belt, he must take it away from Leon Edwards. The two have fought once before, with an eye poke rendering Belal unable to continue. Ever since then, pundits have wondered what would’ve happened if the fight was allowed to continue.

As we know, it’s pretty common to see people in the mixed martial arts sphere mock Muhammad for some of the comments he makes. In the eyes of Robert Whittaker, however, he feels as if it’d be pretty entertaining to see him hold the gold.