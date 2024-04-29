Robert Whittaker wants Belal Muhammad to win UFC title to see “uproar” from fans
UFC star Robert Whittaker wants to see Belal Muhammad win a world title, if only to see the uproar from MMA fans.
For the longest time now, Belal Muhammad has been making a name for himself in the welterweight division. While everyone may not like it, we’re talking about a fighter who certainly knows how to get people talking. Now, we’re at the point where it seems inevitable that he’ll get a shot at the crown.
Of course, in order to get the belt, he must take it away from Leon Edwards. The two have fought once before, with an eye poke rendering Belal unable to continue. Ever since then, pundits have wondered what would’ve happened if the fight was allowed to continue.
As we know, it’s pretty common to see people in the mixed martial arts sphere mock Muhammad for some of the comments he makes. In the eyes of Robert Whittaker, however, he feels as if it’d be pretty entertaining to see him hold the gold.
Robert Whittaker says he wants Belal Muhammad to become champion just to see the "uproar" 😂
"The more people hate on [Belal], the more I like him.
I wanna see Belal with the belt wrapped around him. That would upset a lot of people, the uproar would be fantastic."
Whittaker’s Muhammad thoughts
“Yeah, man. The more people hate on him [Belal Muhammad], the more I like him [laughs]. It’s bringing me to his side, I love it, I love it. It’s a fight I wanna see. I wanna see Belal get the belt wrapped around him – wouldn’t that upset a lot of people. Like, the uproar would be fantastic. Not to say I want Leon to lose, because I like Leon Edwards very much. I’m just saying, it’d be a funny dynamic.”
Do you believe that we will see Belal Muhammad become an undisputed UFC champion before he retires? If so, will it be Leon Edwards that he defeats? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
