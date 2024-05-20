Islam Makhachev’s coach dismisses Max Holloway as a legitimate LW title threat: ‘It’ll be grueling for Max’

Coach Javier Mendez cautions Max Holloway on Islam Makhachev fight

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, coach Javier Mendez weighed in on Makhachev potentially facing Holloway.

“It’ll be a grueling situation for Max [Holloway], not as much for Islam [Makhachev] because Max doesn’t really have great wrestling defense, nor does he care to have it,” Mendez said of a Makhachev vs. Holloway clash. “I don’t look at him as a huge threat, though he’s proven us wrong [before]. The fans might want to see it, so if the fans want to see it, the UFC offers it, there it is.”

Makhachev mocked Gaethje, Holloway, and the BMF belt ahead of UFC 300. He’s also more interested in potentially fighting for the welterweight title than fighting to take Holloway’s BMF belt.

Holloway is linked to a potential clash with UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, although a formal booking hasn’t been announced. Topuria finished Volkanovski to win the featherweight belt at UFC 298.

Makhachev and Holloway have thrown jabs online at each other in recent weeks. While there isn’t apparent bad blood between the two sides, tensions are increasing.

A win at UFC 302 means Makhachev will likely face Arman Tsarukyan next. Past that, a clash with Holloway might be on the horizon, although Mendez and Makhachev aren’t concerned about the matchup.