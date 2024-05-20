Chael Sonnen admits he’s ‘honored’ to be Anderson Silva’s last fight in Brazil: ‘My great moments are tied to him’

Despite their checkered history, Chael Sonnen basks in the honor of being Anderson Silva’s likely last combat sports opponent in Brazil.

Sonnen and Silva will clash in a June 15 boxing match in São Paulo. The fight will complete one of the biggest rivalries in combat sports history in Silva’s proposed final Brazil-based fight.

The Sonnen vs. Silva rivalry is one of the most important in UFC history. The two middleweight greats clashed twice in their promotional tenures, with Silva earning wins in both matchups.

Sonnen vs. Silva 1 at UFC 117 will enter the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing this summer. Silva entered the HOF last year for his legendary run inside the Octagon.

Cooler heads have prevailed in this latest chapter of their rivalry. Sonnen, ahead of his professional boxing debut, is thankful to Silva for presenting the opportunity to close their story.