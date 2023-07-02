Sean Strickland calls for title shot following latest win at UFC Vegas 76: “I’ve f**king paid my dues”

By Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Sean Strickland believes a UFC title opportunity is in order.

Sean Strickland

Strickland was in action this past Saturday night (July 1). He took on unranked middleweight Abus Magomedov in the main event of UFC Vegas 76. Strickland won the fight via second-round TKO. It’s his second straight win, which is much needed, as Strickland had dropped back to back fights against Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier.

Sean Strickland Calls His Shot

Sean Strickland can hold his head up high after the win over Magomedov, and that’s exactly what he is doing. During the UFC Vegas 76 post-fight press conference, the number seven-ranked middleweight called for a title shot (h/t MMAJunkie).

“F*ck, man. It needs to happen, you guys,” Strickland said. “We know Izzy is on f*cking repeat, dude. They try to bring Abus (in). This is what the UFC said, ‘Man, the middleweight division is stagnant. Let’s get Abus in here. He might beat Sean.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah right, mother f*cker. Wait until you see what happens. Every time they’ve tried to bring new blood, (like) the Frenchie I fought before, I sent him home. This guy, I sent him back. Every time they try to bring new blood in, I send them back. Give me the f*cking title. I earned it.”

“… The one before that, I fought the other guy they were trying to (push), their last phenom that they were trying to (push). I took that guy on three-day f*cking notice. I took him on in a five-round war and won every f*cking round. I paid my dues. I’ve f*cking paid my dues. Give me that sh*t.”

It’s too early to say what’s next for Sean Strickland, but he’ll be keeping a close eye on the 185-pound title picture. Many believe the winner of UFC 290’s Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis bout will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship next.

