Tony Ferguson has no plans to retire ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi return: “Where am I going to go?”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has no plans to retire.

‘El Cucuy’ is currently set to make the walk tomorrow night in Abu Dhabi. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett in December, Tony Ferguson will face Michael Chiesa. Much like the former interim champion, ‘The Maverick’ has struggled as of late. Heading into UFC Abu Dhabi, Chiesa has lost three straight.

However, that’s not nearly as rough as Tony Ferguson’s current losing streak. As of now, the lightweight is riding a staggering seven-fight losing streak. Prior to the defeat to ‘The Baddy’, Ferguson had suffered defeats against the likes of Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Beneil Dariush, and more. Given the 40-year-old’s struggles, many have called for him to retire.

In fact, Dana White has gone on record stating that Tony Ferguson’s next fight will be his last in the company. Given his seven-fight losing streak, it makes sense. Furthermore, ‘El Cucuy’ is currently a heavy underdog for his return on Saturday. That being said, Ferguson doesn’t buy into White’s talk about making him leave.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON SENDS MICHAEL CHIESA A MESSAGE AHEAD OF UFC ABU DHABI SHOWDOWN: “I’M GOING TO CHOKE YOU OUT”



Tony Ferguson discusses retirement ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi bout against Michael Chiesa

At UFC Abu Dhabi media day, Tony Ferguson was asked about retirement. There, the former interim lightweight champion stated that he was hoping to keep his spot in the company with a win. The 40-year-old also remarked that he had no interest in heading anywhere else, including BKFC.

“I love the UFC, and this is where I’m going to stay.” Tony Ferguson stated at UFC Abu Dhabi media day. “So I have to earn that right. I do have seven losses [in a row], who gets an eighth chance when it goes into this except for me? I don’t ever ask for s*it, so I’m asking myself to go out there and do the best performance I probably can, so that way I can retain my spot.”

He continued, “I do want to be here, I don’t want to go fight for another organization. Where the f*ck am I going to go? BKFC and have Conor [McGregor] work for me again? No, I don’t want to do that s*it. Literally, this is my home. It’s always been my home… I just haven’t taken that next step because, well, I’m not ready yet. When I’m ready, maybe so. But not yet.”

What do you make of these comments from Tony Ferguson? Do you believe he will earn a victory at UFC Abu Dhabi?