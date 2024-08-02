Tony Ferguson has no plans to retire ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi return: “Where am I going to go?”

By Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has no plans to retire.

Tony Ferguson

‘El Cucuy’ is currently set to make the walk tomorrow night in Abu Dhabi. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett in December, Tony Ferguson will face Michael Chiesa. Much like the former interim champion, ‘The Maverick’ has struggled as of late. Heading into UFC Abu Dhabi, Chiesa has lost three straight.

However, that’s not nearly as rough as Tony Ferguson’s current losing streak. As of now, the lightweight is riding a staggering seven-fight losing streak. Prior to the defeat to ‘The Baddy’, Ferguson had suffered defeats against the likes of Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Beneil Dariush, and more. Given the 40-year-old’s struggles, many have called for him to retire.

In fact, Dana White has gone on record stating that Tony Ferguson’s next fight will be his last in the company. Given his seven-fight losing streak, it makes sense. Furthermore, ‘El Cucuy’ is currently a heavy underdog for his return on Saturday. That being said, Ferguson doesn’t buy into White’s talk about making him leave.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON SENDS MICHAEL CHIESA A MESSAGE AHEAD OF UFC ABU DHABI SHOWDOWN: “I’M GOING TO CHOKE YOU OUT”
Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement

Tony Ferguson discusses retirement ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi bout against Michael Chiesa

At UFC Abu Dhabi media day, Tony Ferguson was asked about retirement. There, the former interim lightweight champion stated that he was hoping to keep his spot in the company with a win. The 40-year-old also remarked that he had no interest in heading anywhere else, including BKFC.

“I love the UFC, and this is where I’m going to stay.” Tony Ferguson stated at UFC Abu Dhabi media day. “So I have to earn that right. I do have seven losses [in a row], who gets an eighth chance when it goes into this except for me? I don’t ever ask for s*it, so I’m asking myself to go out there and do the best performance I probably can, so that way I can retain my spot.”

He continued, “I do want to be here, I don’t want to go fight for another organization. Where the f*ck am I going to go? BKFC and have Conor [McGregor] work for me again? No, I don’t want to do that s*it. Literally, this is my home. It’s always been my home… I just haven’t taken that next step because, well, I’m not ready yet. When I’m ready, maybe so. But not yet.”

What do you make of these comments from Tony Ferguson? Do you believe he will earn a victory at UFC Abu Dhabi?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall raises his hands

Tom Aspinall confirms backup role for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: "I'll wipe out both in one night if I have to!"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Belal Muhammad
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev admits Belal Muhammad “Broke his plans” for UFC double champ run

Curtis Calhoun - August 2, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev plans to change course after Belal Muhammad’s welterweight title victory.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Manager reveals Magomed Ankalaev has his next fight booked and it's not against Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev will not be the next title contender for Alex Pereira.

Steve Erceg, Muhammad Mokaev
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg demolishes Muhammad Mokaev for “Coward Mentality” after UFC release, Mokaev responds

Curtis Calhoun - August 2, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg didn’t mince words in his reaction to Muhammad Mokaev’s controversial release from the promotion.

Belal Muhammad, UFC
Demetrious Johnson

UFC champion Belal Muhammad takes aim at “so-called experts” Demetrious Johnson and Kamaru Usman: “They don’t know what they’re talking about”

Susan Cox - August 2, 2024

UFC champion Belal Muhammad is taking aim at ‘so-called experts’ Demetrious Johnson and Kamaru Usman.

Carla Esparza

Carla Esparza announces her retirement fight will take place at UFC 307: “I feel it’s time”

Susan Cox - August 2, 2024
UFC Abu Dhabi, Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - August 2, 2024

The UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ Weigh-ins took place today, Friday, August 2nd.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier responds after Colby Covington claims he walked out of recent restaurant run-in in Florida

Susan Cox - August 2, 2024

Dustin Poirier is responding after Colby Covington claimed he walked out of a recent restaurant run-in in Florida.

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2024

In the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, a pivotal bantamweight bout goes down as Cory Sandhagen takes on Umar Nurmagomedov. Heading into the fight, Sandhagen is a sizeable +230 underdog while the undefeated fighter is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC 300, UFC
Sean O'Malley

UFC star Conor McGregor responds to criticism from Sean O'Malley

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

UFC stars Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley have reignited their feud on social media.