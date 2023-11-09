WATCH | Tom Aspinall gets good luck messages from Georges St-Pierre, Gordon Ramsay, and more

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has received a message from Georges St-Pierre.

The British fighter is currently set to return to the octagon this Saturday night at UFC 295. There, Tom Aspinall will face Sergei Pavlovich. The two weren’t expected to compete this weekend but were forced into the short-notice interim title fight after the exit of Jon Jones.

Nonetheless, the title opportunity came a little bit out of the blue for Tom Aspinall. Fresh off a knockout win over Marcin Tybura earlier this summer, he was expecting to fight for the vacant title in early 2024. However, the injury to ‘Bones’ forced the British fighter to jump in on short notice.

Tom Aspinall has previously stated that he plans to pull a ‘Bisping’ this Saturday night, in a nod to his fellow countryman. On Instagram, the heavyweight contender received many well wishes from his fellow Brits, including names such as Eddie Hall and Gordon Ramsay. However, he also got a message from Georges St-Pierre.

‘Rush’ has a lot of experience in championship bouts, making him the perfect man to get advice from. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Georges St-Pierre gave a passionate speech to Tom Aspinall to get him motivated for Saturday.

“Tom I know you’re getting ready for a big fight right now.” George St-Pierre stated to Tom Aspinall in the clip uploaded to social media. “You’re fighting a scary man, a man everybody is trying to avoid. Nobody wants to fight, and you choose to fight him, I like the spirit. That’s what it takes to be champion.”

He continued, “There’s no courage without fear! You lead the dance, fight your fight, no regrets, and leave everything out there! Best of luck, and I’ll be watching and cheering for you my friend.”

What do you make of this news involving George St-Pierre? Do you think Tom Aspinall will emerge victorious at UFC 295?