WATCH | Tom Aspinall gets good luck messages from Georges St-Pierre, Gordon Ramsay, and more

By Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has received a message from Georges St-Pierre.

Tom Aspinall and GSP

The British fighter is currently set to return to the octagon this Saturday night at UFC 295. There, Tom Aspinall will face Sergei Pavlovich. The two weren’t expected to compete this weekend but were forced into the short-notice interim title fight after the exit of Jon Jones.

Nonetheless, the title opportunity came a little bit out of the blue for Tom Aspinall. Fresh off a knockout win over Marcin Tybura earlier this summer, he was expecting to fight for the vacant title in early 2024. However, the injury to ‘Bones’ forced the British fighter to jump in on short notice.

Tom Aspinall has previously stated that he plans to pull a ‘Bisping’ this Saturday night, in a nod to his fellow countryman. On Instagram, the heavyweight contender received many well wishes from his fellow Brits, including names such as Eddie Hall and Gordon Ramsay. However, he also got a message from Georges St-Pierre.

‘Rush’ has a lot of experience in championship bouts, making him the perfect man to get advice from. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Georges St-Pierre gave a passionate speech to Tom Aspinall to get him motivated for Saturday.

RELATED: GEORGES ST-PIERRE REVEALS HE WAS SET TO GRAPPLE NICK DIAZ IN DECEMBER BEFORE AN INJURY POSTPONED IT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UFC Europe (@ufceurope)

“Tom I know you’re getting ready for a big fight right now.” George St-Pierre stated to Tom Aspinall in the clip uploaded to social media. “You’re fighting a scary man, a man everybody is trying to avoid. Nobody wants to fight, and you choose to fight him, I like the spirit. That’s what it takes to be champion.”

He continued, “There’s no courage without fear! You lead the dance, fight your fight, no regrets, and leave everything out there! Best of luck, and I’ll be watching and cheering for you my friend.”

What do you make of this news involving George St-Pierre? Do you think Tom Aspinall will emerge victorious at UFC 295?

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Nate Diaz and Deontay Wilder

Nate Diaz offers to welcome Deontay Wilder to MMA: "Respect to a real fighter"

Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall admits he is "scared" of fighting Sergei Pavlovich, but says he does his best work under pressure

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

Tom Aspinall says he’s scared of Sergei Pavlovich but believes he does his best work when he is afraid.

Jessica Andrade
UFC

Jessica Andrade says she fought so often in 2023 to pay for her divorce: "I had to spend a lot of money with lawyers"

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

Jessica Andrade has opened up on why she fought so often in 2023.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier says he has received flak from teammates for biased UFC commentary

Susan Cox - November 9, 2023

Daniel Cormier is claiming he has received flak from teammates for his biased UFC commentary.

Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo shares prediction for newly announced Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera title fight at UFC 299

Susan Cox - November 9, 2023

Henry Cejudo is sharing his prediction for the newly announced Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera title fight at UFC 299.

Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall

UFC 295 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall interim title fight

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023
Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith claims Alex Pereira’s “stoic serial killer” look is just an act: “No you’re not”

Susan Cox - November 9, 2023

Anthony Smith claims Alex Pereira’s ‘stoic serial killer’ look is just an act.

Firas Zahabi, Conor McGregor
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi says he was “speechless” after hearing news of the UFC’s split with USADA: “One guy is going to ruin it for everybody?”

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2023

Georges St-Pierre’s head coach Firas Zahabi has revealed his concern for the future after UFC’s split with USADA.

Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Video | Daniel Cormier takes low kicks from former middleweight champion Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 295

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has posted a video of him taking low kicks from UFC contender Alex Pereira.

Brock Lesnar, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White shoots down rumors of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey fighting at UFC 300: “They’re not coming back”

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has dismissed the idea of Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey returning in time for UFC 300.