Georges St-Pierre reveals he was set to grapple Nick Diaz in December before an injury postponed it

Georges St-Pierre was supposed to grapple at a UFC Fight Pass event in December but that won’t happen after all.

The UFC announced that St-Pierre would return to competition to grapple in December, but no opponent was revealed. Demian Maia was among the many fighters to campaign to grapple the Canadian legend, but Georges St-Pierre revealed the opponent would be Nick Diaz. Unfortunately, both men have suffered injuries while training so the grappling match has now been postponed.

“They had an opponent. His name was Nick Diaz, people who are familiar with the sport know that we competed against each other in mixed martial arts,” Georges St-Pierre said to TSN. “Unfortnately, he’s hurt, he has a neck injury and I just got hurt myself, I have a shoulder injury. So, I have to wait a few weeks to see if it will require surgery because some of the things are wear and tear and it will heal by itself. But, when I got hurt, maybe the problem is mechanical. So, I have to wait a few weeks to see if it will require surgery and unfortunately, it will be canceled and perhaps postponed in the future.”

Georges St-Pierre says the hope is to have the grappling match against Nick Diaz sometime in 2024 once they are both healthy. He believes Diaz is the perfect opponent because it helps promote UFC Fight Pass and the two also have a story with one another.

As Georges St-Pierre said, he and Nick Diaz fought at UFC 158 for ‘GSP’s’ welterweight title. Ultimately, it was St-Pierre who won a one-sided decision.

St-Pierre last fought in MMA back in 2017 as he beat Michael Bisping by third-round submission to win the middleweight title. Diaz, meanwhile, returned in 2021 to face Robbie Lawler and lost by third-round TKO.