Georges St-Pierre reveals he was set to grapple Nick Diaz in December before an injury postponed it

By Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

Georges St-Pierre was supposed to grapple at a UFC Fight Pass event in December but that won’t happen after all.

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz

The UFC announced that St-Pierre would return to competition to grapple in December, but no opponent was revealed. Demian Maia was among the many fighters to campaign to grapple the Canadian legend, but Georges St-Pierre revealed the opponent would be Nick Diaz. Unfortunately, both men have suffered injuries while training so the grappling match has now been postponed.

“They had an opponent. His name was Nick Diaz, people who are familiar with the sport know that we competed against each other in mixed martial arts,” Georges St-Pierre said to TSN. “Unfortnately, he’s hurt, he has a neck injury and I just got hurt myself, I have a shoulder injury. So, I have to wait a few weeks to see if it will require surgery because some of the things are wear and tear and it will heal by itself. But, when I got hurt, maybe the problem is mechanical. So, I have to wait a few weeks to see if it will require surgery and unfortunately, it will be canceled and perhaps postponed in the future.”

RELATED: Luke Rockhold open to grappling ‘GSP’ but doubts the Canadian would accept the match.

Georges St-Pierre says the hope is to have the grappling match against Nick Diaz sometime in 2024 once they are both healthy. He believes Diaz is the perfect opponent because it helps promote UFC Fight Pass and the two also have a story with one another.

As Georges St-Pierre said, he and Nick Diaz fought at UFC 158 for ‘GSP’s’ welterweight title. Ultimately, it was St-Pierre who won a one-sided decision.

St-Pierre last fought in MMA back in 2017 as he beat Michael Bisping by third-round submission to win the middleweight title. Diaz, meanwhile, returned in 2021 to face Robbie Lawler and lost by third-round TKO.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre Nick Diaz UFC

Related

Dana White and Paulo Costa

Dana White defends "pain in the ass" Paulo Costa after withdrawing from UFC 294: "It's legit"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023
Dana White, UFC, The UFC
Jon Jones

Dana White places blame on Jon Jones’ coaches for the UFC 151 debacle

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Dana White is placing the blame of Jon Jones’ coaches for the UFC 151 debacle.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

On the main card of UFC 294, a pivotal light heavyweight bout goes down as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Johnny Walker. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a sizeable -390 favorite while the Brazilian is a +280 underdog on FanDuel.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker shares uncompetitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Robert Whittaker is sharing an uncompetitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor takes aim at Canelo Alvarez and his drawing power: “Grow some balls and fight for real”

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Conor McGregor is taking aim at Canelo Alvarez and his drawing power.

Charles Oliveira, UFC 280

Belal Muhammad reacts to Charles Oliveira withdrawing from UFC 294: “He chose not to fight”

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, Canelo
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev shares harsh assessment of UFC 294 opponent Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2023

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman ahead of their encounter at UFC 294.

Beneil Dariush
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush books Octagon return at UFC Austin

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2023

Beneil Dariush will return to the Octagon later this year when he battles Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin.

Dana White, Jon Jones
UFC

Dana White discusses body transformation: "So addicting that it just makes everything in your life better"

Zain Bando - October 18, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has become a completely different person over the last year or so.

Trevor Peek
UFC

Trevor Peek believes he's being brought into lose at UFC 294, expects to put Mohammad Yahya to sleep after "running his mouth"

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Trevor Peek is excited to go into enemy territory at UFC 294.