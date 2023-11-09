Cris Cyborg books return to the boxing ring, will face Kelsey Wickstrum in January

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will be returning to the boxing ring to face Kelsey Wickstrum.

The Brazilian has been out of action since a title defense against Cat Zingano at Bellator 300. That night in October saw Cris Cyborg dominate, and claim a first-round knockout win. Following the victory, the featherweight champion discussed a return to the boxing ring, where she’s been competing since last year.

To this point, Cris Cyborg has captured two lopsided victories in the boxing ring and has now booked her third bout. As first reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi earlier this week, the Brazilian will return to the ring to face Kelsey Wickstrum. The two will meet in a six-round bout, contested at 154 pounds.

As of now, Kelsey Wickstrum holds a 2-0 professional record inside the boxing ring. She’s currently the 4th best American women’s boxer by BoxRec. Now, she will return to the ring in January to try and upset Cris Cyborg. The two will meet at WFC 163 in California, in an important both for both women.

“Kelsey is two years younger than me, started her professional fighting career before me, and will be a good test for me inside the boxing ring. I am still learning the sport of Boxing.” a section of a press release read, announcing Cris Cyborg’s January return against Kelsey Wickstrum. (h/t MMA News)

She continued, “I am not looking to take any shortcuts in my path to a World Title in Boxing and this is the next step. When I finally get that opportunity at a Boxing World Title I will be ready.”

