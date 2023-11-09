Jamahal Hill sheds light on return timeline, confirms guaranteed title shot upon return: “Not bad”

By Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is getting closer to making his return.

Jamahal Hill

‘Sweet Dreams’ has been out of action since January, when he faced Glover Teixeira. Surprisingly, the short notice bout saw Jamahal Hill claim vacant light-heavyweight gold, winning by unanimous decision. Sadly for the newly crowned champion, he wouldn’t hold the title for long.

While he was eyeing a return against Jiri Prochazka for the summer, he ruptured his Achilles tendon in July. The injury instantly made any sort of an imminent return now a distant dream.  During Jamahal Hill’s time on the sidelines, a new champion will be crowned at UFC 295, as Alex Pereira faces Prochazka.

Comparatively, Jamahal Hill discussed his recovery in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. There, the former champion revealed that he was on track as far as recovery goes. Now eyeing a return in the second quarter of 2024, he’s already confirmed with the UFC that he will return to a title shot.

RELATED: WATCH | TOM ASPINALL GETS GOOD LUCK MESSAGES FROM GEORGES ST-PIERRE, GORDON RAMSAY, AND MORE

Jamahal Hill, UFC

Image via: @sweet_dreams_jhill on Instagram

“Looking at hopefully six months from the surgery [to get back to training],” Jamahal Hill stated. “Not bad. I plan on making my return in the second quarter of the year. Recovery process has been good. It’s been a lot quicker actually than I thought it would be. I’ve been making good strides. I’ve been walking now for a while. I’m getting back to my normal footwear and things. Just taking it slow. We were taking it slow, but now, it’s a little bit more aggressive. Looking to hopefully hit that six-month mark to be back and looking toward getting booked.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued,  “I was guaranteed when I come back, I will be given the title fight. [I will receive] the same champion purse and pay-per-view points.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Jamahal Hill face in his 2024 return?

Jamahal Hill UFC

