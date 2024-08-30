UFC star Tom Aspinall hits back at Jon Jones as rivalry intensifies

UFC heavyweight champions Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones continue to tease a future showdown with one another.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Tom Aspinall is pretty annoyed. The interim UFC heavyweight champion is sick and tired of waiting for his shot at the undisputed crown. Jon Jones, meanwhile, continues to push ahead with plans for taking on Stipe Miocic in November.

The majority of fans aren’t too thrilled about this. While it’s an important legacy fight, Aspinall has done everything he needs to do to earn a crack at the champ. Unfortunately, the promotion – and especially Dana White – is far more interested in Jones battling it out with Miocic.

In terms of Tom vs Jon, things have been getting pretty ugly in the last few weeks. In their latest exchange, Aspinall went in a pretty interesting direction in order to get a rise out of the supposed ‘GOAT’.