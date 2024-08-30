Superlek ready to risk it all for KO win at ONE 168

Superlek Kiatmoo9 doesn’t want to win his next task in an underwhelming manner.

Under different rules, the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion moves up in weight to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

This happens in the main event of ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena on September 6.

The history between both men dates back to 2018. At that time, the two fought on the Englishman’s turf.

There, the Thai megastar emerged triumphant by way of a doctor’s stoppage, owing to a cut on Haggerty’s left eye.

The outcome caused discontent from the local crowd. This left a lasting impression on “The Kicking Machine.”

“Haggerty has always been someone [I wanted] a rematch with since our first match in 2018. That fight was stopped by the ref. I won by TKO, but the crowd wasn’t happy,” Superlek said.

“There was a lot of booing as if I didn’t deserve to win. I want to prove that I can still win the fight without a ref stopping it prematurely.

“This fight will be the first time ever I’ll go 100 percent all out, putting a lot of pressure. I will be aggressive. Fans may know us as technical fighters, but they can expect an explosive fight on September 6.”