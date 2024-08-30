Chael Sonnen explains how Kamaru Usman could receive UFC world title shot

By Harry Kettle - August 30, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained how Kamaru Usman could end up with another UFC championship opportunity.

Kamaru Usman

In case you’ve forgotten, Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest welterweights of all time. He had a phenomenal run during his prime in the UFC, serving as the champion at 170 pounds for over three years. Unfortunately for him, his reign came to an end at the hands of Leon Edwards just over two years ago.

Since that night, he’s been attempting to build himself back up. Alas, he hasn’t been able to do so, leaving many to wonder where he stands in the division.

RELATED: Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Kamaru Usman getting a title shot over him, sends message to Belal Muhammad: “Get ready!”

For some, he has done enough to get another shot at the belt, even with Shavkat Rakhmonov in the picture. In the mind of Chael Sonnen, there’s a very clear route forward for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

Sonnen backs Usman

“He is right there about to get Belal, I mean he is right there. There is only one guy even in discussion that might nudge him out and that is Rakhmonov and it’s wildly important that they get this figured out. If Rakhmonov nudges him out, there’s probably not going to be another time that Kamaru’s going to be needed.

“This is the time, he’s got to beat him. Rakhmonov has got to shine himself up just a little bit more. The UFC, no matter how big it is and no matter what the fan base is, is not ready for a press conference with Muhammad and Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman has got to push that narrative. I’m only sharing that because he is this close and at one point he didn’t know it.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

UFC star Tom Aspinall hits back at Jon Jones as rivalry intensifies

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier points out how Jon Jones' vulgar comments towards Tom Aspinall may secure HW fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier feels Tom Aspinall’s trash-talking tactics towards Jon Jones are working after the latter’s vulgar comments on social media.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Tai Tuivasa
Tai Tuivasa

Combat Sports Commission issues statement on Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa judge removal

Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

Western Australia’s Combat Sports Commission (CSC) has issued a statement on Judge Howie Booth’s removal from UFC 305 after Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa.

Sean O'Malley, Kyler Murray
UFC

WATCH | UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley runs routes at Arizona Cardinals training camp

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is living his best life at Arizona Cardinals training camp.

Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rahmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov accuses Belal Muhammad of avoiding UFC 310 fight: "All that talk about being an active champion"

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes Belal Muhammad will not be active as champion.

Carlos Prates, Michael Page

Carlos Prates accuses Michael Page of avoiding a fight against him: "You must be having nightmares!"

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2024
Torrez Finney, Dana White
UFC

Torrez Finney earns third shot on DWCS despite recent harsh speech from Dana White

Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has changed his tune on middleweight prospect Torrez Finney and has offered him an unprecedented third chance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones says Tom Aspinall "has my large black c*** in his mouth" as war of words intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has pivoted on his largely distant position on Tom Aspinall and a potential Octagon booking.

Alex Pereira
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira believes Alex Pereira can "beat anyone at heavyweight" if he moves up: "The guy is a beast"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2024

Glover Teixeira believes his protege Alex Pereira can have a ton of success at heavyweight if he does move up.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski explains why he didn't take UFC lightweight matchup: "I need the right fights"

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024

Former UFC Featherweight Champion, Alex Volkanovski, doesn’t plan to float around weight classes.