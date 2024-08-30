Chael Sonnen explains how Kamaru Usman could receive UFC world title shot
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained how Kamaru Usman could end up with another UFC championship opportunity.
In case you’ve forgotten, Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest welterweights of all time. He had a phenomenal run during his prime in the UFC, serving as the champion at 170 pounds for over three years. Unfortunately for him, his reign came to an end at the hands of Leon Edwards just over two years ago.
Since that night, he’s been attempting to build himself back up. Alas, he hasn’t been able to do so, leaving many to wonder where he stands in the division.
For some, he has done enough to get another shot at the belt, even with Shavkat Rakhmonov in the picture. In the mind of Chael Sonnen, there’s a very clear route forward for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.
Sonnen backs Usman
“He is right there about to get Belal, I mean he is right there. There is only one guy even in discussion that might nudge him out and that is Rakhmonov and it’s wildly important that they get this figured out. If Rakhmonov nudges him out, there’s probably not going to be another time that Kamaru’s going to be needed.
“This is the time, he’s got to beat him. Rakhmonov has got to shine himself up just a little bit more. The UFC, no matter how big it is and no matter what the fan base is, is not ready for a press conference with Muhammad and Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman has got to push that narrative. I’m only sharing that because he is this close and at one point he didn’t know it.”
