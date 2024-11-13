Fighters notified they will be using the “old gloves” this Saturday at UFC 309

Fighters who are competing on the UFC 309 card had been informed that they will be using the old gloves as opposed to the new design this weekend.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is always trying to innovate. It makes sense, given their status as the leader in mixed martial arts. From production value to rule changes to what the fighters wear to compete, everything is up for debate. Back in June, the UFC officially switched their official gloves over to a new design, with the hope being that it would lead to fewer broken hands and eye pokes.

In addition, the material was considered to be superior to the old design in a general sense. Of course, after just five months of data it’s hard to know for sure what kind of impact they’re having, but some have pointed to the numbers that suggest we’re seeing less knockouts with the new gloves.

Now, prior to UFC 309, it’s been reported that the promotion has told fighters they’ll be competing with the old gloves for the New York City card.