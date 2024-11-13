Fighters notified they will be using the “old gloves” this Saturday at UFC 309

By Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Fighters who are competing on the UFC 309 card had been informed that they will be using the old gloves as opposed to the new design this weekend.

UFC gloves

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is always trying to innovate. It makes sense, given their status as the leader in mixed martial arts. From production value to rule changes to what the fighters wear to compete, everything is up for debate. Back in June, the UFC officially switched their official gloves over to a new design, with the hope being that it would lead to fewer broken hands and eye pokes.

RELATED: Joe Rogan gives less-than-glowing review of the new UFC gloves: “The fingers shouldn’t come into play!”

In addition, the material was considered to be superior to the old design in a general sense. Of course, after just five months of data it’s hard to know for sure what kind of impact they’re having, but some have pointed to the numbers that suggest we’re seeing less knockouts with the new gloves.

Now, prior to UFC 309, it’s been reported that the promotion has told fighters they’ll be competing with the old gloves for the New York City card.

UFC gloves set to change for UFC 309

“UFC has informed the fighters competing on Saturday’s 309 card in NYC that they will be using the old gloves not the new ones introduced back in June, per multiple sources. Specific reason unclear at the moment.”

For the time being, we don’t know if this will be a permanent move or whether it’s some kind of strange one-off.

What do you make of this decision by the company? Give everything you know about both sets of gloves, which do you consider to be the best and why? Let us know your thoughts on this and the event as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall

UFC fighter tells Tom Aspinall to stop whining about potential Jon Jones fight: “Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones has to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be considered a “proper double champ”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be viewed as a proper double champ in the UFC.

Eryk Anders
Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders lays out retirement plan, vows to KO Chris Weidman at UFC 309: "We meet in the middle and someone falls"

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Eryk Anders is nearing the end of his MMA career.

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC London main event

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Renato Moicano has his next opponent and date in his sights.

Charles Oliveira
Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira believes he will "outclass" Michael Chandler again at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Charles Oliveira believes he will outclass Michael Chandler again at UFC 309 to return to the win column.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards teases return to the cage after UFC London is announced for early 2025

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling admits he contemplated retirement after loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling’s title reign ended against Sean O’Malley and nearly brought his career to a screeching halt.

Carlos Prates
UFC

Carlos Prates says he smokes up to 10 cigarettes a day after stunning UFC Vegas 100 win

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates’ success in the Octagon is despite some of his questionable health choices outside of it.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman
Shavkat Rakhmonov

REPORT | Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman officially in the works for UFC 310

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

A fight between UFC welterweights Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov is reportedly in the works.

Edson Barboza
Steve Garcia

Edson Barboza's UFC return set for February 22 against surging featherweight

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

UFC featherweight contender and longtime lightweight mainstay Edson Barboza will return to the Octagon on February 22nd against one of the fastest-rising stars at 145lbs.