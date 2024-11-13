Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones has to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be considered a “proper double champ”
Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be viewed as a proper double champ in the UFC.
This weekend, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. However, unsurprisingly, a lot of the discussion is actually surrounding interim champion Tom Aspinall.
Many believe the Englishman is the one who should be in an undisputed title fight as opposed to Miocic. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if Jones is particularly interested in that fight, and we’re unlikely to see him change his mind anytime soon.
For Alex Volkanovski, though, if Jones wants to cement his status as a true heavyweight champion, he needs to face the music – so long as he can get through Miocic.
Volkanovski’s view on Jones/Aspinall saga
“If you want to be a Heavyweight champion, you want to claim that crown,” Volkanovski said of Jones on his YouTube channel. “It’s going to be hard to convince me you’re defending champ if you don’t fight Tom Aspinall while he’s the interim champ. Does Jon Jones even need to do this? No. He’s already got an incredible legacy. But if you want to claim the Heavyweight division, say you were a proper double champ — you gotta fight Tom Aspinall!”
“ … If you want that on your resume saying that I’m the best Heavyweight while I was there, you have to fight Tom Aspinall. I think he’s definitely the biggest threat, the wrestling, he can be dangerous everywhere, and he’s a legit Heavyweight.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC