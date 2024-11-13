Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones has to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be considered a “proper double champ”

By Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be viewed as a proper double champ in the UFC.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

This weekend, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. However, unsurprisingly, a lot of the discussion is actually surrounding interim champion Tom Aspinall.

RELATED: Jon Jones reaffirms belief that beating Tom Aspinall would do nothing for his legacy: “I would literally be in the same position I am now”

Many believe the Englishman is the one who should be in an undisputed title fight as opposed to Miocic. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if Jones is particularly interested in that fight, and we’re unlikely to see him change his mind anytime soon.

For Alex Volkanovski, though, if Jones wants to cement his status as a true heavyweight champion, he needs to face the music – so long as he can get through Miocic.

Volkanovski’s view on Jones/Aspinall saga

“If you want to be a Heavyweight champion, you want to claim that crown,” Volkanovski said of Jones on his YouTube channel. “It’s going to be hard to convince me you’re defending champ if you don’t fight Tom Aspinall while he’s the interim champ. Does Jon Jones even need to do this? No. He’s already got an incredible legacy. But if you want to claim the Heavyweight division, say you were a proper double champ — you gotta fight Tom Aspinall!”

“ … If you want that on your resume saying that I’m the best Heavyweight while I was there, you have to fight Tom Aspinall. I think he’s definitely the biggest threat, the wrestling, he can be dangerous everywhere, and he’s a legit Heavyweight.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall in order to grow his legacy even further? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders lays out retirement plan, vows to KO Chris Weidman at UFC 309: "We meet in the middle and someone falls"

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024
Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC London main event

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Renato Moicano has his next opponent and date in his sights.

Charles Oliveira
Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira believes he will "outclass" Michael Chandler again at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Charles Oliveira believes he will outclass Michael Chandler again at UFC 309 to return to the win column.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards teases return to the cage after UFC London is announced for early 2025

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards seemingly wants to return in March.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling admits he contemplated retirement after loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling’s title reign ended against Sean O’Malley and nearly brought his career to a screeching halt.

Carlos Prates

Carlos Prates says he smokes up to 10 cigarettes a day after stunning UFC Vegas 100 win

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman
Shavkat Rakhmonov

REPORT | Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman officially in the works for UFC 310

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

A fight between UFC welterweights Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov is reportedly in the works.

Edson Barboza
Steve Garcia

Edson Barboza's UFC return set for February 22 against surging featherweight

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

UFC featherweight contender and longtime lightweight mainstay Edson Barboza will return to the Octagon on February 22nd against one of the fastest-rising stars at 145lbs.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic sends violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309: "Bring it on bitch"

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Stipe Miocic has sent a violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of their UFC 309 heavyweight title defense.

Alex Pereira
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen suggests massive super fight for Alex Pereira following UFC 309 title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

Fernando Quiles - November 12, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes has a rather intriguing choice for Alex Pereira’s next fight.