Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones has to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be considered a “proper double champ”

Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be viewed as a proper double champ in the UFC.

This weekend, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. However, unsurprisingly, a lot of the discussion is actually surrounding interim champion Tom Aspinall.

RELATED: Jon Jones reaffirms belief that beating Tom Aspinall would do nothing for his legacy: “I would literally be in the same position I am now”

Many believe the Englishman is the one who should be in an undisputed title fight as opposed to Miocic. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if Jones is particularly interested in that fight, and we’re unlikely to see him change his mind anytime soon.

For Alex Volkanovski, though, if Jones wants to cement his status as a true heavyweight champion, he needs to face the music – so long as he can get through Miocic.