Tom Aspinall proposes a one-night heavyweight tournament for UFC 309

By Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Tom Aspinall has proposed an interesting albeit unlikely one-night heavyweight tournament for UFC 309.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, UFC 309, UFC, Tournament

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) successfully defended the promotion’s interim heavyweight title with a 60-second TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) in the co-headliner of Saturday night’s UFC 304 event in Manchester, England.

It was another impressive first-round finish for the 31-year-old Brit, who had previously defeated Sergei Pavlovich in 69-seconds at UFC 295 and Marcin Tybura in only 73-seconds in July of 2023.

Following his first career title defense, Tom Aspinall proceeded to callout reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Most recently, at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, Aspinall offered up an interesting albeit unlikely proposal for November’s UFC 309.

UFC 309, which is slated to take place November 9th at Madison Square Garden in New York, is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is also rumored for the event, with Magomed Ankalaev expected to serve as his next opponent.

With that being said, Tom Aspinall would prefer that UFC 309 showcase a one-night heavyweight tournament featuring the following bouts with the two winners facing off that same night:

⁃ Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

⁃ Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira

“Here’s a thought for you. I was thinking about this the other day. What about, so they’re saying that Stipe and Jon Jones are going to fight at MSG in November. Why don’t we do a tournament, we’ll do Jon vs. Stipe and Me vs. Alex, and do a full-on tournament. Two fights in one night and let’s find out who the real heavyweight champion of the world is.”

Would you like to see the Ultimate Fighting Championship put on a one-night heavyweight tournament at UFC 309 as suggested by current interim title holder Tom Aspinall? Who do you think would emerge victorious?

