Dana White reacts to Muhammad Mokaev’s lackluster win over Manel Kape at UFC 304: “I think the PFL is gonna get a great undefeated guy”
UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t expect Muhammad Mokaev to stick around in his promotion.
Mokaev was in action this past Saturday on the UFC 304 prelims in Manchester. He went one-on-one with Manel Kape in a flyweight bout that many felt had major implications going in.
While Mokaev got the win via unanimous decision, his fighting future doesn’t appear to be with the UFC.
Dana White Provides Bleak Outlook on Muhammad Mokaev’s UFC Future
During the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Muhammad Mokaev claiming he had just fought out of his UFC contract and was told not to wrestle as much in order to get the contract he’s looking for.
“Yeah, that’s what we tell guys,” White said. “We tell guys how to fight. We’ve been doing this for a long f*cking time. I’m sure one of the matchmakers probably said something to him or whatever. But yeah, the matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons, and not just takedowns. There’s a lot of people who shoot takedowns in this business, a lot of guys that fight with that type of style, but it’s a lot more than just that.”
White then confirmed Mokaev’s current status with the UFC.
“He’s not under contract anymore,” White said.
It doesn’t appear the UFC boss is expecting to work with Mokaev going forward.
“I think the PFL’s gonna get a great undefeated guy,” White said. “Good luck to him.”
It’s quite the surprising turn of events given that Mokaev is 13-0, 1 NC in his career with eight finishes and he turns just 24 years old before this month is over. He also holds the number six spot on the official UFC flyweight rankings.
