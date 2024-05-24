Tom Aspinall reveals he tried to get UFC 304 start times changed in recent meeting with UFC brass

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall tried to get the UFC 304 start times switched to benefit the UK fans and fighters.

But, it didn’t pan out as he had hoped.

Aspinall will face Curtis Blaydes in a co-main event rematch at UFC 304 on July 27. He returns to defend the interim heavyweight title after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November.

Aspinall is one of the UK’s biggest presences on the UFC’s return to Manchester. He’s become one of the biggest names in the region and has skyrocketed as a heavyweight star.

While UFC 304 is expected to be one of the biggest cards of 2024, it’ll take place at an unideal time for the fans hoping to attend the event in person. The event’s main card is scheduled to begin at 3:00 a.m. local time, meaning the Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad main event won’t start until about 5 a.m.

The UFC 304 start times have been a hot topic ahead of the July 27 pay-per-view, and Aspinall tried to address his concerns about them to no avail.