Tom Aspinall reveals he tried to get UFC 304 start times changed in recent meeting with UFC brass

By Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall tried to get the UFC 304 start times switched to benefit the UK fans and fighters.

Tom Aspinall, Dana White

But, it didn’t pan out as he had hoped.

Aspinall will face Curtis Blaydes in a co-main event rematch at UFC 304 on July 27. He returns to defend the interim heavyweight title after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November.

Aspinall is one of the UK’s biggest presences on the UFC’s return to Manchester. He’s become one of the biggest names in the region and has skyrocketed as a heavyweight star.

While UFC 304 is expected to be one of the biggest cards of 2024, it’ll take place at an unideal time for the fans hoping to attend the event in person. The event’s main card is scheduled to begin at 3:00 a.m. local time, meaning the Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad main event won’t start until about 5 a.m.

The UFC 304 start times have been a hot topic ahead of the July 27 pay-per-view, and Aspinall tried to address his concerns about them to no avail.

Tom Aspinall’s UFC 304 pleas shut down by promotion heads

In a recent interview with TheMacLife‘s Oscar Willis, Aspinall explained that his attempts to change the UFC 304 start times didn’t work out well.

“I tried to ask the UFC brass, they wouldn’t change the times,” Aspinall said.”Didn’t go down well. ‘Nope’, they weren’t even any negotiations.”

It’s uncertain why the UFC decided to schedule the UFC 304 pay-per-view for the early morning hours, although it’s been speculated it has to do with catering to the U.S. audience.

Aspinall is looking to win his third consecutive win since the injury-stoppage loss to Blaydes in 2022. Since then, he’s earned finishes over Marcin Tybura and Pavlovich en route to the top of the heavyweight division.

Fighters competing at UFC 304 will have to prepare for fighting in the early morning hours UK time, and despite Aspinall’s efforts to get the schedule changed, things remain as originally planned.

