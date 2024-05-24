Ian Machado Garry makes big promise after UFC 303 announcement: ‘About to snake charm a snake charmer’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry plans to out-perform Michael ‘Venom’ Page at his own game at UFC 303.

Ian Machado Garry

Garry and Page will clash at UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. The welterweight bout between two of the UK’s biggest names will lead to the massive pay-per-view main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

UFC president Dana White announced the Garry vs. Page matchup on Friday.

Garry vs. Page is an intriguing stylistic matchup on multiple fronts. The two welterweights are both relatively new to the UFC Octagon after competing in other promotions and have both been controversial in their careers.

Page is known to have an unorthodox, karate-prominent style inside the cage. Garry plans to exploit the weaknesses of that approach in their upcoming clash at UFC 303.

Ian Machado Garry plans to ‘snake charm’ Michael ‘Venom’ Page

In a recent Instagram post, Garry made his first pre-fight comments ahead of UFC 303.

“About to snake charm a snake charmer,” Garry posted just hours after White’s announcement.

Garry has plenty of reason to feel supremely confident in his chances against Page at UFC 303. He is unbeaten in his professional MMA career through his first 14 professional fights and is 7-0 inside the UFC Octagon.

Garry most recently defeated Geoff Neal by split decision at UFC 298, after an impressive win over the veteran Neil Magny in August. He’s also earned TKO wins over Song Kenan and Daniel Rodriguez during his UFC tenure.

Page will also enter UFC 303 with plenty of momentum as he attempts to bring Garry’s rise to a screeching halt. He earned an impressive UFC debut win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299 after signing with the promotion earlier this year.

Garry is potentially two wins away from a title shot in the welterweight division, and he’s planning on making a statement against Page’s unique puzzle at UFC 303.

