Ian Machado Garry makes big promise after UFC 303 announcement: ‘About to snake charm a snake charmer’

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry plans to out-perform Michael ‘Venom’ Page at his own game at UFC 303.

Garry and Page will clash at UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. The welterweight bout between two of the UK’s biggest names will lead to the massive pay-per-view main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

UFC president Dana White announced the Garry vs. Page matchup on Friday.

Garry vs. Page is an intriguing stylistic matchup on multiple fronts. The two welterweights are both relatively new to the UFC Octagon after competing in other promotions and have both been controversial in their careers.

Page is known to have an unorthodox, karate-prominent style inside the cage. Garry plans to exploit the weaknesses of that approach in their upcoming clash at UFC 303.