Joaquin Buckley makes bold claim for fantasy matchup with Georges St-Pierre: ‘I’d knockout the GOAT’

Joaquin Buckley promises he’d knock out prime Georges St-Pierre

In a recent tweet, Buckley claimed he would knockout St-Pierre if they both fought in their primes.

NGL if me and Gsp fought at the same age( 30 ) I’d knockout the goat 🐐 TBH https://t.co/ikXSpGAfHy — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) May 25, 2024

“NGL if me and Gsp fought at the same age ( 30 ) I’d knock out the GOAT, TBH,” Buckley tweeted Friday.

Buckley’s bold claims haven’t all been fun and games in recent weeks. He ruffled Daniel Cormier‘s feathers on social media, forcing Cormier to issue an expletive-laden response.

As of this writing, St-Pierre hasn’t issued a response to Buckley’s bold claim, and he likely won’t respond in a hostile fashion given his history.

St-Pierre is arguably the greatest UFC welterweight of all time and is in the conversation for the greatest overall fighter in UFC history. He retired after a middleweight title win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

St-Pierre retired on a 13-fight winning streak and a long title reign as the UFC welterweight champion. He finished his career with the most welterweight title fight wins (12), title defenses (9), and most takedowns (90) in UFC history.

Despite St-Pierre’s various accolades and accomplishments, Buckley feels he would’ve knocked him out unconscious if they met in the cage. Unfortunately, he’ll never get the opportunity to prove his point.