Joaquin Buckley makes bold claim for fantasy matchup with Georges St-Pierre: ‘I’d knockout the GOAT’
UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley thinks he’d sleep the legendary Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon.
Buckley has been on a roll in the welterweight division since making the full-time return to 170 pounds. He has won four fights in a row, including a recent unanimous decision victory over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC St. Louis earlier this month.
Buckley is supremely confident as he continues to climb the welterweight ladder. He presents a unique skillset in the division, and could potentially be another two wins away from a welterweight title shot.
Buckley’s confidence is prevalent amidst his four-fight win streak, so much so that he feels he’d serve the UFC Hall of Famer St-Pierre a knockout if they fought at the same age.
Joaquin Buckley promises he’d knock out prime Georges St-Pierre
In a recent tweet, Buckley claimed he would knockout St-Pierre if they both fought in their primes.
NGL if me and Gsp fought at the same age( 30 ) I’d knockout the goat 🐐 TBH https://t.co/ikXSpGAfHy
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) May 25, 2024
“NGL if me and Gsp fought at the same age ( 30 ) I’d knock out the GOAT, TBH,” Buckley tweeted Friday.
Buckley’s bold claims haven’t all been fun and games in recent weeks. He ruffled Daniel Cormier‘s feathers on social media, forcing Cormier to issue an expletive-laden response.
As of this writing, St-Pierre hasn’t issued a response to Buckley’s bold claim, and he likely won’t respond in a hostile fashion given his history.
St-Pierre is arguably the greatest UFC welterweight of all time and is in the conversation for the greatest overall fighter in UFC history. He retired after a middleweight title win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.
St-Pierre retired on a 13-fight winning streak and a long title reign as the UFC welterweight champion. He finished his career with the most welterweight title fight wins (12), title defenses (9), and most takedowns (90) in UFC history.
Despite St-Pierre’s various accolades and accomplishments, Buckley feels he would’ve knocked him out unconscious if they met in the cage. Unfortunately, he’ll never get the opportunity to prove his point.
