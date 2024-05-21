Tom Aspinall says undisputed heavyweight title fight must come next after Curtis Blaydes fight at UFC 304

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is determined to wait for his undisputed title shot if he gets through Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

At UFC 304, Tom Aspinall will defend his interim heavyweight championship. He’ll do so against Curtis Blaydes, as he attempts to keep his place in the pecking order. Of course, his big plan if he can defeat Blaydes will be to take on the winner of the upcoming Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic bout.

RELATED: Jon Jones believes Tom Aspinall could lose UFC 304 title defense against Curtis Blaydes: “He’s drinking his own Kool-aid”

Aspinall has made it crystal clear that he isn’t pleased by Jon opting to battle Miocic instead of himself. Alas, that’s the direction ‘Bones’ wants to head in, and the same is true for the UFC.

In a recent interview, the Englishman spoke about his plans for the future.