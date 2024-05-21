Tom Aspinall says undisputed heavyweight title fight must come next after Curtis Blaydes fight at UFC 304

By Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is determined to wait for his undisputed title shot if he gets through Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall

At UFC 304, Tom Aspinall will defend his interim heavyweight championship. He’ll do so against Curtis Blaydes, as he attempts to keep his place in the pecking order. Of course, his big plan if he can defeat Blaydes will be to take on the winner of the upcoming Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic bout.

RELATED: Jon Jones believes Tom Aspinall could lose UFC 304 title defense against Curtis Blaydes: “He’s drinking his own Kool-aid”

Aspinall has made it crystal clear that he isn’t pleased by Jon opting to battle Miocic instead of himself. Alas, that’s the direction ‘Bones’ wants to head in, and the same is true for the UFC.

In a recent interview, the Englishman spoke about his plans for the future.

Aspinall’s plan

“My confidence has grown loads since then. Just everything’s better,” Aspinall told talkSPORT. “I’m a new version of myself than I was when I fought him last time. I think he’s improved as well so whole new fight this time.

“I’m over it at this point,” he added about Jones. “I’m fighting Curtis Blaydes. It’s a tough fight and I’m preparing for Curtis so Jon Jones and all the rest of the politics are pretty irrelevant to me right now. Focused on him and nothing else. If I win this one, which I believe I will, the next fight has to be for undisputed [gold]. Definitely. I’ll wait it out if I have to after this one. Right now, that doesn’t exist.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you believe is going to happen when Tom Aspinall takes on Curtis Blaydes in their rematch at UFC 304? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall UFC

